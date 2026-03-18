Niv-AI Emerges from Stealth with $12M, Unlocking Stranded Power for AI with Its "Electrical Fingerprint" Technology

The deep-tech platform addresses the "Instantaneous Power Capacity" crisis, using high-resolution data to actively orchestrate data center activity and safely maximize GPU utilization.

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Niv-AI , the deep-tech platform solving the power capacity crisis in AI infrastructure, today announced its launch from stealth. Backed by Glilot Capital, Grove Ventures, Arc VC, Encoded VC, Leap Forward, and Aurora, the company has raised $12 million to introduce its Power-Compute AI Stack and tackle the critical energy bottleneck throttling AI scaling.

The AI revolution has forced a high-stakes co-existence between Power and Compute. As next-generation GPUs become more power-dense, their extreme power profiles will continuously clash with electrical infrastructure, making this a permanent, escalating challenge rather than a temporary growing pain. Because standard facility meters are completely blind to the violent, millisecond-level power spikes these GPUs produce, data centers must heavily buffer their power usage to prevent equipment damage and grid failures. This brute-force protection strands up to 30% of contracted capacity, sacrificing massive compute utilization and costing operators hundreds of millions per facility annually.

Niv-AI's Power-Compute AI Stack eliminates this waste through active, real-time workload orchestration. Using high-frequency sensors, Niv-AI captures the unique "electrical fingerprint" of AI workloads to provide an unmatched layer of high-resolution observability. The solution then feeds this data into AI models that predict incoming power transients and actively micro-stagger computational loads. Acting as a high-speed traffic controller, the platform smooths power fluctuations before they occur, allowing data centers to safely maximize compute capacity on their existing infrastructure.

"It is time to build a new dialect between energy and computation," said Tomer Timor, CEO of Niv-AI. "The AI industry has hit a physical wall, and the industry's current answers, batteries, capacitors, or simply curtailing GPU activity, are not enough. We built observability and orchestration layers that the grid and datacenter must have, and we use them to give data centers back the performance they are already paying for."

"We see Niv-AI as the foundational control plane for data center power," said Arik Kleinstein, Founding Partner at Glilot Capital. "While an incredibly high-resolution understanding of the AI factory's heartbeat is required, the true value lies in acting on it. Niv-AI doesn't just observe the data; they actively orchestrate the workloads to solve the industry's biggest bottleneck of Instantaneous capacity."

"Niv-AI brings an unmatched level of visibility and control to an infrastructure that is desperate for it," added Lior Handelsman, Managing Partner at Grove Ventures and Co-Founder of SolarEdge. "The same combination of physics, deep-tech, and smart software that revolutionized solar energy at SolarEdge is now being unleashed on the data centers of the AI era."

Niv-AI's unique approach is driven by a founding team comprising veterans of Israel's elite intelligence and technological special forces. Bringing together vast experience in applied physics, electrical engineering, and complex system architecture, the team possesses the rare combination of deep-tech expertise and mission-critical operational rigor necessary to solve the hardest physical bottleneck in modern data centers.

With $12M secured in under eight months, Niv-AI is aggressively expanding. The company is currently collaborating with its design partners to perfect its product fit and ensure seamless integration into real-world GPU environments. The new capital will support the rapid scaling of its engineering team and the expansion of its deep-tech research lab in Tel Aviv, built specifically to simulate real AI fingerprint workload scenarios under real-world electrical conditions.

About Niv-AI

Niv-AI is a deep-tech platform that solves the power capacity bottleneck in AI infrastructure. The company's Power-Compute AI Stack uses unique, high-resolution data and AI-driven orchestration to solve the Instantaneous Power Capacity crisis, safely unlocking stranded power in data centers without throttling GPUs or adding bulky physical infrastructure. Founded in 2025 by Tomer Timor and Edward Kizis, Niv-AI is headquartered in Tel Aviv and backed by Glilot Capital, Grove Ventures, Arc VC, Encoded VC, Leap Forward, and Aurora.

For more information, visit www.niv-ai.com

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SOURCE Niv-AI