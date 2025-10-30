NLS Pharmaceutics Expands CNS Pipeline With AEX-6xx Series Developed by Aexon Labs

"The AEX-6xx program significantly extends the translational scope of the DOXA platform," said Dr. Eric Konofal, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer at Aexon Labs and NLS. "We are encouraged by the robust behavioral and cellular data and are preparing for investigational new drug (IND)-enabling studies with strong scientific momentum."

Built on a novel class of dihydroquinazoline and dihydrobenzothiazine derivatives, DOXA integrates dual orexin receptor agonism (OX1R/OX2R) with cathepsin H (CTSH) inhibition, addressing core pathways underlying sleep-wake regulation, motivation, and neuronal resilience.

"This platform expansion positions NLS and Aexon Labs at the forefront of multi-target CNS innovation," said Alexander Zwyer, Chief Executive Officer of NLS Pharmaceutics. "The DOXA series perfectly aligns with the broader mission of NewCelX, the combined company that will follow upon the completion of the merger of NLS and Kadimastem Ltd. ("Kadimastem"), to unite neuroscience and cell therapy innovation, creating transformative solutions for complex neurological and metabolic disorders."

Ronen Twito, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kadimastem, added, "This development demonstrates the value creation of NewCelX, which captures the combined strengths of the NLS and Kadimastem platforms and positions the combined company with a robust and promising pipeline."

Financial Strength and Strategic Outlook

Over the past several months, NLS raised approximately $7 million in equity financing as part of the merger and also secured a $25 million equity line of credit agreement ("ELOC"), bolstering its cash position. These financings, together with ongoing licensing discussions across its assets, NLS and Kadimastem believe that NewCelX will be well-capitalized to fund operations for at least the next 12 months.

The committed ELOC is in place to support upcoming clinical programs, which the company intends to utilize prudently and strategically.

Preclinical Highlights of DOXA Platform

Up to 80% reduction in cataplexy and >70% increase in wakefulness in orexin knockout narcolepsy models (e.g. AEX-41 and AEX-2)

With sustained efficacy demonstrated and without evidence of orexin receptors desensitization

Robust neuroprotective activity under α-synuclein-induced stress (e.g. AEX-23), including potential MRP1-mediated neuroprotection (e.g. AEX-635) and improved blood-brain barrier ("BBB") penetration, supporting further evaluation in models of neuronal degeneration

Lead development indications include:

Type 1 Narcolepsy (NT1) and Idiopathic Hypersomnia

ADHD and learning disorders with arousal dysregulation

Neurodegenerative diseases, including synucleinopathies and Huntington's disease

Intellectual Property

The AEX-6xx series is protected under international patent applications WO2024141660 and WO2024115797, now advancing through national phases in the US, EU, Japan, Canada, Israel, and Australia.

Strategic Next Steps

NLS and Aexon Labs are preparing preclinical partnering and co-development discussions for Q4 2025. The companies also plan to launch a unified brand identity under NewCelX Ltd., including a new website, social media presence, and vision video emphasizing the company's cross-continental model:

About NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd.

NLS Pharmaceutics (Nasdaq: NLSP) is a Swiss biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for CNS and neurodegenerative disorders. Following its merger with Kadimastem Ltd., NLS will operate as NewCelX Ltd., a bi-continental biotech platform integrating Israeli innovation listed on Nasdaq under the symbol "NCEL".

About Aexon Labs

Aexon Labs is a cutting-edge biotechnology company specializing in intelligente drug discovery and computational chemistry to develop next-generation therapeutics for sleep disorders, neurodegenerative diseases, and metabolic dysfunctions. Leveraging advanced molecular modeling and multi-target drug design, Aexon Labs is at the forefront of innovative compound development, integrating dual orexin receptor activation, neuroinflammation modulation, and mitochondrial regulation.

With a strong focus on translational research, Aexon Labs is dedicated to pioneering first-in-class therapies, including its non-sulfonamide dual orexin receptor agonist (DOXA) platform, designed to restore sleep-wake balance, enhance neuroprotection, and improve metabolic homeostasis.

For more information, visit www.aexonlabs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

