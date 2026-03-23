Nokod Security Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSAC Conference 2026

Nokod Wins "Most Promising No-Code Security Award" in 14th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2026

BOULDER, Colo., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nokod, the cybersecurity platform securing AI and apps built by citizen developers and business users, today announced that it won the Most Promising No-Code Security award from the Global InfoSec Awards, part of the Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the cybersecurity industry's top electronic information security magazine.

Organizations are increasingly leveraging business automation platforms and AI-driven development tools that let non-developer employees build applications, automations, and AI agents. While these tools boost productivity by empowering business users to create solutions independently, they also drive the rapid growth of enterprise software outside traditional development processes, creating new attack surfaces.

Nokod addresses this challenge by providing enterprises with visibility into internally built applications and AI agents, enabling security teams to understand how these tools interact with enterprise systems and data, identify vulnerabilities, and guide one-click fix remediation without slowing down innovation.

The award recognizes Nokod's innovative approach to securing the rapidly evolving landscape of business-driven applications and AI agents, ensuring that enterprises can safely scale and innovate without compromising security.

"We're honored to receive one of the most coveted cybersecurity awards from Cyber Defense Magazine, one of the world's leading independent cybersecurity news and information providers," said Yair Finzi, CEO and Co-Founder of Nokod. "In today's rapidly evolving landscape, enterprises are operating hundreds of times the number of applications they think they have, and with no security oversight. As business users continue to build their own solutions, the need for comprehensive security oversight has never been more critical. Our mission at Nokod is to ensure that if your people can build it, Nokod can secure it. This recognition validates the need for our platform, which gives organizations visibility into and control over the growing number of business-built tools."

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. Nokod is absolutely worthy of this coveted award and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, Global Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

The full list of the coveted group of winners can be found here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

About Nokod

Nokod is the leading application security platform dedicated to securing the growing jungle of apps and AI built by business users. The company provides complete visibility, risk detection, and automated remediation to secure this often overlooked attack surface. By proactively detecting and remediating hidden threats while enforcing continuous, automated guardrails, Nokod enables organizations to govern their digital transformation safely without slowing down productivity.

Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Nokod turns hidden risks into secure, governed innovation. For more information visit www.nokodsecurity.com

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSAC Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

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SOURCE Nokod