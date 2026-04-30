NoTraffic Named to TIME100 Companies Industry Leaders in Transportation

Recognition follows NoTraffic's $90 million Series C funding round and comes as the company rapidly scales its AI-powered mobility platform across North America

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NoTraffic , a leading AI-powered mobility platform for traffic management, today announced that it has been named to the TIME100 Companies Industry Leaders – highlighting the companies making an extraordinary impact in their industries – in the Transportation category. The recognition highlights NoTraffic's growing influence in reshaping urban transportation infrastructure through AI-powered traffic management technology. By transforming traffic signals from static infrastructure into software-defined, cloud-connected systems, NoTraffic is helping cities improve safety, reduce congestion, and operate intersections in real time.

To assemble the TIME100 Companies lists, TIME solicited nominations across sectors and polled its global network of contributors and correspondents, as well as outside experts. TIME editors then evaluated each company on key factors including impact, innovation, ambition, and success.

"Being named to the TIME100 Industry Leaders list is a powerful reminder of the role intelligent infrastructure will play in the future of transportation," said Tal Kreisler, Co-Founder and CEO of NoTraffic. "This is strong validation that what we're building is fundamentally different from anything else in the market - a true transformation of traffic infrastructure into a connected, intelligent platform that improves safety, efficiency, and sustainability at scale, while preparing for a future of increasingly connected and autonomous mobility."

NoTraffic's inclusion follows a period of significant momentum for the company. In March 2026, NoTraffic announced a $90 million Series C funding round led by PSG Equity. Built on its Mobility Platform and Mobility Store, NoTraffic enables public agencies to manage intersections as dynamic, digital systems – deploying new traffic strategies and applications through software to address congestion, safety, and operational challenges without disruptive infrastructure projects or costly hardware replacements. Trusted by almost 1 in 10 traffic agencies across the U.S. and Canada, NoTraffic is accelerating its rollout across North America while expanding its portfolio of software-based mobility applications.

To learn more about NoTraffic's AI-powered mobility platform and its Mobility Store applications, visit www.notraffic.com .

About NoTraffic

NoTraffic has developed a leading AI-powered Mobility Platform, empowering the future of transportation by revolutionizing traffic lights into a cloud-connected digital grid to help enhance efficiency, sustainability, and safety while enabling the next generation of mobility. The company operates in more than 40 states and provinces across the US and Canada and has strategic partnerships with top-tier distributors to help accelerate its rollout.

Media Contact

Mike Katznelson

Headline Media

[email protected]

+1 914 233 5302

SOURCE NoTraffic