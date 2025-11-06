Nova Reports Record Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

REHOVOT, Israel, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (NASDAQ: NVMI) today announced financial results for the third quarter, the three-month period ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights:

Record Quarterly revenue of $224.6 million, a 25% increase YoY, at the high end of the company's guidance.

GAAP net income of $61.4 million, or $1.90 per diluted share, a 19% increase YoY.

Non-GAAP net income of $70 million, or $2.16 per diluted share, a 24% increase YoY.

Record quarterly revenue from memory devices, driven by demand for advanced DRAM & HBM devices

Record quarterly revenue from advanced logic devices driven by demand from Gate-All-Around manufacturing processes

GAAP Results (K)







Q 3 2025 Q 2 2025 Q3 2024 Revenues $224,608 $219,989 $178,974 Net Income $61,421 $68,291 $51,279 Earnings per Diluted Share $1.90 $2.14 $1.60

Non-GAAP Results (K)







Q 3 2025 Q 2 2025 Q3 2024 Net Income $69,991 $70,400 $56,056 Earnings per Diluted Share $2.16 $2.20 $1.74

A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements included in this release. See also "Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures" section.

Management Comments

"Nova achieved record third-quarter results, with the highest ever sales in memory and advanced logic, driven by strong demand for our advanced metrology solutions in leading nodes and advanced packaging," said Gaby Waisman, President and CEO. "With fourth-quarter guidance on track, we expect 2025 to be a record year for Nova and anticipate growth to continue in 2026, supported by positive semiconductor market forecasts and increased AI-driven demand."

2025 Fourth Quarter Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the fourth quarter, the period ending December 31, 2025. Based on current estimates, management expects:

$215 million to $225 million in revenue

$1.77 to $1.95 in diluted GAAP EPS

$2.02 to $2.20 in diluted non-GAAP EPS

2025 Third Quarter Results

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were $224.6 million, an increase of 2% compared with the second quarter of 2025 and an increase of 25% compared with the third quarter of 2024.

Gross margin in the third quarter of 2025 was 56.7%, compared with 57.8% in the second quarter of 2025 and 56.6% in the third quarter of 2024.

Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2025 were $63.6 million, compared with $61.6 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $52.1 million in the third quarter of 2024.

On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $61.4 million, or $1.90 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025. This is compared with net income of $68.3 million, or $2.14 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025, and $51.3 million, or $1.60 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024.

On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $70.0 million, or $2.16 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025. This is compared with net income of $70.4 million, or $2.20 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025, and $56.1 million, or $1.74 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024.

About Nova

Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of material, optical and chemical metrology solutions for advanced process control in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art, high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into developing and producing the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices worldwide. Additional information may be found on Nova's website link - https://www.novami.com/.

Nova is traded on the Nasdaq and TASE, Nasdaq ticker symbol NVMI.

Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures

This press release provides financial measures that exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, inventory step-up, stock-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses, revaluation of operating lease liabilities and remeasurement of intercompany loans, amortization of issuance costs and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment, as applicable, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Nova's performance because they reflect our operational results and enhance management's and investors' ability to evaluate Nova's performance before charges or benefits considered by management to be outside Nova's ongoing operating results. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that it is in the best interest of its investors to provide financial information that will facilitate comparison of both historical and future results and allow greater transparency to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A reconciliation of each GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the accompanying financial tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding, but not limited to, anticipated growth opportunities and projections about our business and its future revenues, expenses and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to, the following: increased information technology security threats and sophisticated computer crime; foreign political and economic risks including supply-chain difficulties; regulations that could restrict our operations such as economic sanctions and export restrictions; changes in U.S. trade policies; indirect effects of the Russia – Ukraine conflict; market instability including inflation and recessionary pressures; risks related to doing business with China; catastrophic events; inability to protect our intellectual property; open source technology exposure, including risks related to artificial intelligence; failure to compete effectively or to respond to rapid technological changes; consolidation in our industry; difficulty in predicting the length and strength of any downturn or expansion period of the market we target; factors that adversely affect the pricing and demand for our product lines; dependency on a small number of large customers; dependency on a single manufacturing facility per product line; dependency on a limited number of suppliers; difficulty in integrating current or future acquisitions; lengthy sales cycle and customer delays in orders; risks related to conditions in Israel, including related to the war against Hamas and other terrorist organizations; risks related to our convertible notes; currency fluctuations; and quarterly fluctuations in our operating results. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nova's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 20, 2025. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nova Ltd. does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

NOVA LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)





As of

September 30,

December 31, ASSETS 2025

2024 Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents 521,633

157,779 Short-term interest-bearing bank deposits 179,835

211,877 Marketable securities 386,555

216,910 Trade accounts receivable, net 144,885

139,318 Inventories 183,099

156,599 Other current assets 29,487

19,466 Total current assets 1,445,494

901,949 Non-current assets





Marketable securities 509,969

225,818 Interest-bearing bank deposits and restricted deposits 12,096

7,847 Deferred tax assets 38,103

31,639 Operating lease right-of-use assets 54,459

51,193 Property plant and equipment, net 95,585

81,746 Intangible assets, net 48,127

31,458 Goodwill 90,789

48,317 Other long-term assets 12,869

10,455 Total non-current assets 861,997

488,473 Total assets 2,307,491

1,390,422 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities





Convertible senior notes, net 90,843

180,564 Trade accounts payable 54,995

59,578 Deferred revenues 72,013

72,886 Operating lease current liabilities 7,274

7,169 Other current liabilities 90,413

68,033 Total current liabilities 315,538

388,230 Non-current liabilities





Convertible senior notes, net 730,663

- Operating lease long-term liabilities 54,924

48,363 Long-term deferred tax liability 13,277

8,495 Other long-term liabilities 22,347

17,539 Total non-current liabilities 821,211

74,397 Shareholders' equity 1,170,742

927,795 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 2,307,491

1,390,422

NOVA LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) - (Unaudited)









Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues:













Products 178,873

143,638

530,644

379,804 Services 45,735

35,336

127,309

97,826 Total revenues 224,608

178,974

657,953

477,630 Total cost of revenues 97,190

77,641

280,986

200,475 Gross profit 127,418

101,333

376,967

277,155 Operating expenses:













Research and development, net 36,740

29,083

105,420

79,348 Sales and marketing 20,243

16,594

59,892

49,110 General and administrative 6,575

6,425

18,920

16,628 Total operating expenses 63,558

52,102

184,232

145,086 Operating income 63,860

49,231

192,735

132,069 Financing income, net 9,540

11,030

37,654

24,991 Income before taxes on income 73,400

60,261

230,389

157,060 Income tax expenses 11,979

8,982

35,854

23,779 Net income for the period 61,421

51,279

194,535

133,281















Earnings per share:













Basic 2.05

1.76

6.57

4.58 Diluted 1.90

1.60

6.10

4.15















Shares used in calculation of earnings per share

(in thousands):













Basic 29,936

29,099

29,602

29,078 Diluted 32,470

32,238

32,028

32,303

NOVA LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)









Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income 61,421

51,279

194,535

133,281 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities:













Depreciation of property and equipment 3,374

2,886

9,702

8,707 Amortization of intangible assets 2,309

1,467

6,353

4,376 Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on

marketable securities, net (1,305)

(1,933)

(4,193)

(5,358) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 448

326

1,016

970 Share-based compensation 6,681

6,194

19,314

18,860 Net effect of exchange rate fluctuation (2,329)

(3,019)

(17,385)

(1,084) Changes in assets and liabilities:













Trade accounts receivable, net (6,498)

(19,859)

(18)

(2,855) Inventories (2,699)

(4,495)

(18,093)

(24,773) Other current and long-term assets (8,603)

(5,007)

(14,533)

(5,574) Deferred tax, net (3,483)

(2,524)

(9,627)

(4,873) Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,122

964

2,241

3,109 Trade accounts payable (2,882)

5,573

(4,599)

11,197 Deferred revenues 8,018

2,780

(4,413)

15,059 Operating lease liabilities (3,208)

(536)

1,160

(4,035) Other current and long-term liabilities 15,844

12,758

23,605

19,613 Accrued severance pay, net 65

123

420

124 Net cash provided by operating activities 71,275

46,977

185,485

166,744 Cash flows from investment activities:













Acquisition of subsidiary, net of acquired cash -

-

(56,355)

- Change in short-term and long-term interest-bearing bank

deposits 29,057

(7,240)

28,928

(89,256) Investment in marketable securities (509,522)

(65,264)

(666,321)

(211,812) Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities 92,032

52,224

222,192

188,976 Proceed from sales of marketable securities 494

-

494

- Purchase of property and equipment (4,333)

(3,914)

(15,928)

(9,094) Net cash used in investing activities (392,272)

(24,194)

(486,990)

(121,186) Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes 750,000

-

750,000

- Issuance costs of convertible senior notes (17,738)

-

(17,738)

- Purchase of capped calls (51,826)

-

(51,826)

- Purchases of treasury shares -

-

(20,002)

- Proceeds from exercise of options -

70

-

70 Net cash provided by financing activities 680,436

70

660,434

70 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash

equivalents and restricted cash 1,631

757

5,243

761 Changes in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 361,070

23,610

364,172

46,389 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 160,881

130,353

157,779

107,574 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of

period 521,951

153,963

521,951

153,963

NOVA LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)







Three months ended

September 30,

2025

J une 30,

2025

September 30,

2024 GAAP gross profit 127,418

127,246

101,333 Stock-based compensation* 1,901

1,769

1,722 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,113

2,039

1,380 Acquisition related inventory step-up -

910

- Non-GAAP gross profit 131,432

131,964

104,435 GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues 57 %

58 %

57 % Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues 59 %

60 %

58 %











GAAP operating income 63,860

65,643

49,231 Stock-based compensation* 6,681

6,257

6,194 Acquisition related inventory step-up -

910

- Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,309

2,228

1,467 Non-GAAP operating income 72,850

75,038

56,892 GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues 28 %

30 %

28 % Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues 32 %

34 %

32 %











GAAP net income 61,421

68,291

51,279 Stock-based compensation* 6,681

6,257

6,194 Acquisition related inventory step-up -

910

- Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,309

2,228

1,467 Amortization of debt issuance costs 448

278

326 Revaluation of operating lease and intercompany loans 762

(6,955)

(2,309) Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1,630)

(609)

(901) Non-GAAP net income 69,991

70,400

56,056











GAAP basic earnings per share 2.05

2.32

1.76 Non-GAAP basic earnings per share 2.34

2.39

1.93











GAAP diluted earnings per share 1.90

2.14

1.60 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 2.16

2.20

1.74











Shares used for calculation of earnings per share

(in thousands):









Basic 29,936

29,422

29,099 Diluted 32,470

32,053

32,238













* Stock-based compensation for the three months ended September 30, 2025 included in – Cost of revenues - 1,901; Research and development, net – 2,797; Sales and marketing – 1,333; General and administrative – 650.

NOVA LTD.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - RECONCILIATION OF FOURTH QUARTER 2025

GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE (U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)









Low

High Estimated GAAP net income per diluted share 1.77

1.95 Estimated non-GAAP items:





Stock-based compensation 0.20

0.20 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.06

0.06 Amortization of issuance costs 0.03

0.03 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.04)

(0.04) Estimated non-GAAP net income per diluted share 2.02

2.20

