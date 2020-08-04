Nova Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

REHOVOT, Israel, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) today announced financial results for the second quarter 2020, the period ended June 30, 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights:

Quarterly revenue of $62.6 million , meeting guidance of $58 million to $66 million

, meeting guidance of to GAAP net income of $8.7 million , or $0.30 per diluted share, meeting guidance of $0 .29 to $0.43 per share

, or per diluted share, meeting guidance of .29 to per share Non-GAAP net income of $13.8 million , or $0.48 per diluted share, meeting guidance of $0.37 to $0.51 per share

, or per diluted share, meeting guidance of to per share Balanced revenue mix with five major customers contributing over 10% each to the geographically diverse product revenue

Record quarterly integrated metrology revenues, driven by growing demand for advanced integrated solutions across different technology nodes

GAAP Results ($K)

Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2019 Revenues $62,586 $61,022 $51,120 Net Income $8,672 $11,682 $6,468 Earnings per Diluted Share $0.30 $0.41 $0.23 NON-GAAP Results ($K)

Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2019 Net Income $13,774 $13,481 $9,007 Earnings per Diluted Share $0.48 $0.47 $0.32

A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements that are part of this release. Non-GAAP results exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, expense related to a transaction made by a financial institution without Company authorization, facilities transition costs, revaluation of long-term liabilities and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments.

Management Comments

"Our second quarter results met our expectations and Company guidance, highlighting our ability to successfully navigate through the dynamic global environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The success of our decisive actions to secure our supply chain and production capabilities, while ensuring business continuity, is evident in our achievements this quarter. During the second quarter, we continued to execute well and achieved important milestones in our new product rollout plans with several leading customers," stated Eitan Oppenhaim, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Despite various market uncertainties, we remain focused on the Company's growth as we leverage the current steady demand for our products."

2020 Third Quarter Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the third quarter, the period ending September 30, 2020. Based on current estimates, management expects:

$58 million to $66 million in revenue

to in revenue $0.25 to $0.39 in diluted GAAP EPS

to in diluted GAAP EPS $0.34 to $0.47 in diluted non-GAAP EPS

2020 Second Quarter Results

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $62.6 million, an increase of 2.6% compared with the first quarter of 2020 and an increase of 22.4% compared with the second quarter of 2019.

Gross margin for the second quarter of 2020 was 58.5%, compared with a gross margin of 56.3% in the first quarter of 2020, and compared with a gross margin of 55.0% in the second quarter of 2019.

Operating expenses in the second quarter of 2020 were $26.3 million, compared with $21.5 million in the first quarter of 2020 and compared with $21.3 million in the second quarter of 2019.

On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $8.7 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020. This is compared with net income of $11.7 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020, and compared with net income of $6.5 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019.

On a non-GAAP basis, which excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, one-time expense related to a transaction made by a financial institution without Company authorization, facilities transition costs, revaluation of long-term liabilities and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments, the Company reported net income of $13.8 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020. This is compared with net income of $13.5 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020, and compared with net income of $9.0 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019.

About Nova: Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into the development and production of the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative x-ray and optical solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices around the world. Additional information may be found at www.novami.com.

Nova is traded on the NASDAQ & TASE under the symbol NVMI.

This press release provides financial measures that exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, expense related to a transaction made by a financial institution without Company authorization, facilities transition costs, revaluation of long-term liabilities and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Nova's performance because they reflect our operational results and enhances management's and investors' ability to evaluate Nova's performance before charges or benefits considered by management to be outside Nova's ongoing operating results. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that it is in the best interest of its investors to provide financial information that will facilitate comparison of both historical and future results and allows greater transparency to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A reconciliation of each GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the accompanying financial tables.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding, but are not limited to, anticipated growth opportunities and projections about our business and its future revenues, expenses and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to, the following: our dependency on three product lines; our dependency on a small number of large customers and small number of suppliers; the highly cyclical and competitive nature of the markets we target and we operate in; our inability to reduce spending during a slowdown in the semiconductor industry; our ability to respond effectively on a timely basis to rapid technological changes; our dependency on PEMs; risks related to exclusivity obligations and non-limited liability that may be included in our commercial agreements and arrangements; our ability to retain our competitive position despite the ongoing consolidation in our industry; risks related to our dependence on our manufacturing facilities; risks related to changes in our order backlog; risks related to efforts to complete and integrate current and/or future acquisitions; risks related to worldwide financial and economic instabilities, including the implications of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; risks related to our intellectual property; new product offerings from our competitors; unanticipated manufacturing or supply problems; risks related to government programs we participate in; risks related to taxation; changes in customer demand for our products; risks related to currency fluctuations; risks related to technology security threats, including data breaches, cyberattacks and system disruptions, and changes in privacy laws; risks related to acquisitions we may pursue and risks related to our operations in Israel. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nova's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 12, 2020. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)





As of

ASSETS

June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents

25,885

31,748

Short-term interest-bearing bank deposits

187,535

154,533

Trade accounts receivable

44,457

51,603

Inventories

56,584

48,362

Other current assets

12,383

17,122













Total current assets

326,844

303,368













Non-current assets









Interest-bearing bank deposits

2,804

2,813

Restricted interest-bearing bank deposits

2,000

2,000

Deferred tax assets

5,100

4,554

Severance pay funds

1,181

1,210

Right of-use assets

27,555

28,256

Property and equipment, net

31,489

30,566

Intangible assets, net

6,310

7,562

Goodwill

20,114

20,114













Total non-current assets

96,553

97,075













Total assets

423,397

400,443



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities









Trade accounts payable

21,716

20,706

Deferred revenues

1,165

2,256

Operating lease current liabilities

1,935

2,236

Other current liabilities

23,161

21,751













Total current liabilities

47,977

46,949













Non-current liabilities









Accrued severance pay

2,119

2,120

Operating lease long-term liabilities

30,891

31,077

Other long-term liability

6,448

5,758













Total non-current liabilities

39,458

38,955













Shareholders' equity

335,962

314,539













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

423,397

400,443



NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019















Revenues:













Products 47,097

37,401

92,822

81,462 Services 15,489

13,719

30,786

26,315 Total revenues 62,586

51,120

123,608

107,777















Cost of revenues:













Products 17,150

14,527

35,190

32,104 Services 8,835

8,483

17,475

15,979 Total cost of revenues 25,985

23,010

52,665

48,083















Gross profit 36,601

28,110

70,943

59,694















Operating expenses:













Research and development expenses, net 12,622

11,654

24,305

24,238 Sales and marketing expenses 7,263

6,641

13,826

13,787 General and administrative expenses 5,775

2,384

8,364

4,906 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 626

656

1,252

1,312 Total operating expenses 26,286

21,335

47,747

44,243















Operating income 10,315

6,775

23,196

15,451















Financing income, net 387

855

1,415

1,365















Income before tax on income 10,702

7,630

24,611

16,816















Income tax expenses 2,030

1,162

4,257

2,592















Net income for the period 8,672

6,468

20,354

14,224















Earnings per share:













Basic 0.31

0.23

0.73

0.51 Diluted 0.30

0.23

0.70

0.50















Shares used for calculation of earnings per share:













Basic 28,039

27,869

28,037

27,898 Diluted 28,888

28,564

28,890

28,234

NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income for the period 8,672

6,468

20,354

14,224

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash

provided by (used in) operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 2,039

2,770

4,783

5,470 Share-based compensation 1,454

1,086

2,772

2,298 Change in deferred tax assets, net (345)

(147)

(546)

(344) Change in accrued severance pay, net 42

(6)

28

27 Change in trade accounts receivable 10,586

(1,157)

7,146

5,453 Change in inventories (7,022)

(3,323)

(8,470)

(7,855) Change in other current and long-term assets 1,046

1,978

4,739

2,580 Change in trade accounts payable 2,920

(5,430)

665

(2,126) Change in other current and long-term liabilities 1,140

(3,457)

2,206

(4,579) Change in short term deferred revenues (1,437)

196

(1,091)

1,330















Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 19,095

(1,022)

32,586

16,478















Cash flow from investment activities:













Increase in short-term and long-term interest-bearing bank deposits (25,458)

8,447

(32,993)

6,075 Purchase of property and equipment (890)

(5,716)

(3,160)

(7,693)















Net cash provided by (used in) investment activities (26,348)

2,731

(36,153)

(1,618)















Cash flows from financing activities:













Purchases of treasury shares (2,535)

(7,159)

(2,549)

(7,159) Shares issued upon exercise of options 142

166

253

272















Net cash used in financing activities (2,393)

(6,993)

(2,296)

(6,887)















Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (9,646)

(5,284)

(5,863)

7,973 Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 35,531

38,134

31,748

24,877 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period 25,885

32,850

25,885

32,850





















NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

June 30,

2019 GAAP gross profit 36,601

34,342

28,110 Stock-based compensation expenses * 279

256

222 Facilities transition costs -

-

271 Non-GAAP gross profit 36,880

34,598

28,603 GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues 58%

56%

55% Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues 59%

57%

56%











GAAP operating income 10,315

12,881

6,775 Stock-based compensation expenses * 1,454

1,318

1,086 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 626

626

656 One-time expense related to a transaction made by a

financial institution without Company authorization 3,000

-

- Facilities transition costs -

-

827 Non-GAAP operating income 15,395

14,825

9,344 GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues 16%

21%

13% Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues 25%

24%

18%











GAAP net income 8,672

11,682

6,468 Stock-based compensation expenses * 1,454

1,318

1,086 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 626

626

656 One-time expense related to a transaction made by a

financial institution without Company authorization 3,000

-

- Facilities transition costs -

-

827 Revaluation of long-term liabilities 594

(66)

295 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (572)

(79)

(325) Non-GAAP net income 13,774

13,481

9,007











GAAP basic earnings per share 0.31

0.42

0.23 Non-GAAP basic earnings per share 0.49

0.48

0.32











GAAP diluted earnings per share 0.30

0.41

0.23 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 0.48

0.47

0.32











Shares used for calculation of earnings per share:









Basic 28,039

27,902

27,869 Diluted 28,888

28,760

28,564















* Stock-based compensation expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2020 included in – Cost of revenues products - 169; Cost of revenues services - 110; Research and development expenses, net – 604; Sales and marketing expenses – 327; General and administrative expenses – 244

