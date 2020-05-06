Nova to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

REHOVOT, Israel, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) today announced that Dror David, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:

Needham's 15th Annual Virtual Technology & Media Conference

The conference will take place virtually on May 19-20, 2020.

Stifel 2020 Cross Sector Insight Conference

The conference will take place virtually on June 8-10, 2020.

Mr. David will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conferences. To schedule a meeting please contact your Needham or Stifel salesperson or Miri Segal at [email protected].

About Nova: Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into the development and production of the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative X-ray and Optical solutions enable its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices around the world. Additional information may be found at www.novami.com .

Nova is traded on NASDAQ & TASE under the symbol NVMI.

Company Contact:

Dror David, Chief Financial Officer

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.

Tel: +972-73-229-5760

E-mail: [email protected]

www.novami.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal MS-IR LLC

Tel: +917-607-8654

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Nova

