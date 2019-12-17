NovaSight Leverages Netflix and Disney to Cure Vision Disorders

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NovaSight, a leading provider of digital healthcare platforms, today announced that the company will be presenting its AI-driven eye tracking solutions for vision care at the upcoming CES 2020 event in Las Vegas.

Traditional vision assessments are manual, subjective and time consuming, which often lead to inaccurate results and treatments, especially for children who do not always understand examiner instructions and cannot properly communicate what they are seeing.

CureSight™ system

This is especially true for amblyopia, a vision disorder commonly known as lazy eye. It is estimated that approximately 3% percent of worldwide population suffers from amblyopia, which is the leading cause of vision loss in children. While this condition is treatable, the traditional treatment of placing a patch over the dominant eye, has very low compliance rates and can lead to vision loss.

NovaSight and the company's recently released CureSight™ solution intend to replace eye patching with a first-of-its-kind amblyopia treatment based on AI and eye tracking technologies. The treatment is performed using advanced real-time 3D image processing algorithms, while the patient watches their favorite web-based content. CureSight uses eye tracking technology to blur only the momentary gaze position of the dominant eye, forcing the brain to start using the amblyopic eye. The CureSight system, which is FDA registered, offers dozens of content sources including Netflix, Amazon, Disney, Cartoon Network, Fox, National Geographic and more.

Recent clinical results of CureSight showed significant improvement in visual acuity in a cohort of twenty children that followed a twelve week treatment program with a 95% compliance rate.

NovaSight also reports that the company recently signed a global OEM distribution agreement with Essilor for its EyeSwift® system. Essilor is the largest ophthalmic optics provider worldwide with a market capitalization of over $65B and intends to sell the EyeSwift system to its broad network of optical stores. EyeSwift is an automated, objective and easy-to-use eye tracking based vision assessment system for which NovaSight has obtained FDA approval and CE mark.

"For the 10 million amblyopia patients in the United States and the tens of millions worldwide, we offer a fun and engaging solution that can effectively improve vision from the comfort of a patient's home," said Moshe Barel, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "We are working with eye care givers to provide our solutions to their patients in a business model that improves patient care and saves time and money with our tele-medicine features."

NovaSight is currently engaging strategic partners to co-develop the next generation of AI-driven eye tracking solutions for screening and monitoring of neurological disorders, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

NovaSight will be exhibiting at CES on January 7-10 in Las Vegas at the Israel Pavilion on Level 1, Hall G, Sands Expo area.

About NovaSight

NovaSight brings pediatric vision care into the digital age by bringing together the power of eye-tracking and AI. Aiming to prevent pediatric vision loss, our products are specially designed for the unique needs and attention spans of children. The EyeSwift® system is an easy-to-use vision assessment system, which monitors the patient's eye movements and provides within seconds accurate and objective assessments of numerous vision impairments. Our CureSight™ system is a fun and engaging solution intended to replace traditional eye patching for amblyopia treatment. NovaSight's management and advisory board is comprised of experienced executives, physicians, researchers and key opinion leaders in the field of vision care. For more information, please visit www.nova-sight.com.

