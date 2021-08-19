Noveto Completes Development Of Proprietary New Chip Set To Drive Its SmartBeaming Technology

Noveto's flagship product, available from December 2021 with further details to be announced shortly, is the first to use the ground-breaking technology. The product resembles a small speaker but makes no sound. Instead, ultrasonic waves are sent towards the user using a built-in 3D camera to locate their position in real time, at which point the waves converge into small pockets of sound around their ears. At these energy points the ultrasonic waves emit normal acoustic waves that can be heard by the user. If they move their head, the sound pockets follow, allowing them to hear sound.

The acoustic sound waves are generated using Noveto-developed DSP algorithms and are pushed into the air via two custom-designed panels populated by numerous miniature sized ultrasonic speakers. Individually the waves are totally silent, and with the help of the built-in 3D camera and AI based dynamic ear-tracking algorithms, creates the never before achieved magical immersive 3D audio experience without having to wear headphones, and with nearby listeners only hearing a fraction of the sound.

To deliver the magical experience requires control of a high number of audio channels made possible by the custom-made proprietary chipset incorporating the Analog multi-channel D1 chip and Digital C1 smart controller. The D1 chip concurrently and dynamically controls 64 ultrasonic audio channels. The C1 controller orchestrates the overall behaviour of all the ultrasonic speakers to generate the unique sound beaming experience.

This is another significant milestone for the company which recently announced a successful Kickstarter campaign and a $10 million Series A investment by noted venture capitalist, Adit Ventures.

About Noveto:

Noveto was co-founded by Tomer Shani and Noam Babayoff and is led by Dr. Christophe Ramstein (previously heading global engineering for Logitech). The Noveto Audio Technology and first product is an outcome of years of extensive R&D protected by multiple patent families with over 45 patents (registered and pending). The N1 is scheduled for distribution by the end of 2021 with assistance from Noveto's strategic partner, Foxconn.

