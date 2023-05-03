Novidea Raises $50 Million in Series C Funding Led by Battery Ventures

BOSTON and LONDON, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novidea, creator of the born-in-the-cloud, data-driven platform optimizing the entire insurance policy and distribution lifecycle, today announced that it has raised $50 Million in Series C funding. The funding round was led by Battery Ventures with participation from Cross Creek, both new investors, and the company's existing investors, Israel Growth Partners (IGP), KT Squared, and JAL Ventures. To date, Novidea has raised $90 Million.

In recent years, the company has experienced hyper-growth, selling to insurance leaders across the globe. Novidea will leverage the investment to continue its journey to becoming an industry leader and increase international market share. Specifically, funds will go to the further development of its cloud-based, data-driven insurance platform, fortification of its customer success infrastructure, and expansion of teams and offices across all target markets in the US, UK, EMEA, and APAC.

Digital transformation is one of the most urgent pain points faced by insurance agents, brokers, MGAs, and carriers in every major market. Historically, the insurance market has been slow to evolve due to legacy systems that are expensive to scale, siloed data, and limited access to real-time management information. Novidea's insurance platform enables insurance agents, brokers, and MGAs to automate repetitive processes, drive operational efficiencies, and increase business resilience to stay competitive and provide a better customer experience.

"While businesses globally adjust to dealing with a pronounced increase in risk—driven by geopolitical, economic, and other events—the insurance industry has generally been underserved by technology relative to other sectors," said Shiran Shalev, Partner at Battery Ventures. "Novidea has built a modern, comprehensive software suite which currently powers some of the world's largest and most complex insurance groups, and we are excited to partner with them for their next phase of growth."

Shalev will join the Board of Directors at Novidea.

"Novidea has experienced unprecedented growth, driven by the demand in global markets to modernize the insurance distribution lifecycle and provide a better digital experience," said Roi Agababa, CEO of Novidea. "We are thrilled to welcome Battery Ventures and Cross Creek as our newest partners in this round of funding, along with our existing investors. Through this transaction, Novidea will have the ability to expand our product suite, add further innovation to our platform, and deliver superior customer experience."

In 2022, Novidea reported:

90% Year Over Year (YoY) growth rate.

Net Revenue Retention (NRR) rate of 139%.

Expansion of employee headcount in all key regions where it does business, including US, UK and EMEA.

Bolstering of its overseas research and development (R&D) teams.

Investment in global customer-success infrastructure to streamline service delivery in all regions.

Expansion of its senior leadership team with multiple strategic hires in marketing, HR, finance, customer success, and technology.

Advising on legal matters around the transaction were law firms Pearl Cohen for Novidea and Meitar for Battery Ventures.

About Novidea

Novidea is the leading Insurtech provider of a cloud-native, data-driven insurance management system. Using an open API architecture, Novidea's software platform enables brokers, agents, MGAs, and carriers to modernize and manage the customer insurance journey, end-to-end, and drive growth across the entire insurance distribution lifecycle.The Novidea platform, built to leverage the power of Salesforce's Big Technology, provides a complete ecosystem spanning every aspect of an insurance business, including a 360-degree view of the customer and all stakeholders, an integrated customer-facing policy transactions, and the middle and back office. Brokers, agencies, and MGAs extract more value from their customer and policy data with actionable intelligence from any device, anywhere. Novidea supports more than 100 customers across 22 countries.

