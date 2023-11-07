Novo Holdings A/S, a subsidiary of Novo Nordisk Foundation, becomes interested party in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), holding 8.42% shares

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd (TASE: TASE) is pleased to announce the receipt, on Nov 02, 2023, of a notification from Novo Holdings A/S (hereafter: "the Interested Party"), a foreign company registered in Denmark, informing the Company that it is now an interested party in the Company, following the purchase in an OTC transaction of 4,312,024 shares for a consideration of NIS 17.3 per share. Subsequent to the aforesaid purchase, the Interested Party holds 7,785,515 shares of the Company, representing approximately 8.42% of the Company's issued share capital and the voting rights therein. Additionally, the Interested Party has informed the Company that it holds a holding permit from the Israel Securities Authority for a holding of up to 10%, subject to the terms set out in said permit.

To complete the picture, it should be noted that the Interested Party is a subsidiary of Novo Nordisk Foundation, a business fund without a controlling shareholder, incorporated in Denmark.

https://maya.tase.co.il/reports/details/1556628

Contact:

Orna Goren

Head of Communication and Public Relations Unit

Tel: +972 76 8160405

[email protected]

SOURCE The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.