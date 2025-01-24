NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ: NUKK) is proud to announce the appointment of Brigadier General (Ret.) Mark Beesley as Strategic Advisor to the Board, focusing on defense sector acquisitions. This appointment follows the unanimous approval by the Nukkleus Board of Directors to establish an Advisory Board, demonstrating the company's commitment to leveraging strategic guidance for its growth in key sectors.

Mark Beesley: From Military Leadership to Civilian Innovation

Nukkleus Appoints Brigadier General (Ret.) Mark Beesley as Strategic Advisor for Defense Acquisitions

General Beesley served over three decades in the U.S. Air Force, holding critical roles such as Deputy Director for Operations at the National Military Command Center in the Pentagon and Vice Commander of the Seventh Air Force in Korea. A command pilot with over 2,950 flight hours, he also specialized in space and missile defense operations, contributing to U.S. national security at the highest levels.

Following his military service, General Beesley applied his strategic acumen to the civilian sector. He served as President and CEO of FINRA-approved broker-dealers, where he guided companies through complex organizational restructurings and drove sustainable growth. As Chief Restructuring Officer for International Jet Management, he oversaw operational transformations in the aerospace industry. His extensive experience includes consulting for defense and aviation firms, where he bridged military insights with business strategies to drive innovation and efficiency.

Beesley on Joining Nukkleus

"Joining Nukkleus is an exciting opportunity to bring my experience from both military and civilian roles to a company that's driving innovation and growth in strategic sectors," said General Beesley. "I'm eager to work with the team to identify opportunities and contribute to the company's continued success in the defense industry and beyond."

Strategic Role at Nukkleus

In his advisory role, General Beesley will provide critical guidance on acquisitions, partnerships, and emerging opportunities in the defense sector. His unique ability to integrate military precision with corporate leadership will help Nukkleus strengthen its position in high-growth markets and capitalize on the increasing global demand for innovative defense solutions.

"General Beesley's ability to translate military leadership into actionable strategies for the private sector is exceptional," said Menny Shalom, CEO of Nukkleus. "His insights come at a pivotal time for Nukkleus, as we continue to expand our presence in the defense sector and other key markets. With our recent accomplishments, including resolving key regulatory issues with Nasdaq and achieving significant market cap growth, we are well-prepared for the next stage of our journey."

Positioned for Long-Term Growth

This appointment underscores Nukkleus's commitment to leveraging top-tier expertise to drive innovation and strategic growth. With General Beesley's guidance, the company is poised to identify and execute strategic acquisitions, deliver value to stakeholders, and reinforce its leadership in emerging markets

About Nukkleus Inc.

Nukkleus, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUKK) is a Nasdaq company focused on innovative acquisition companies specializing in identifying, acquiring, and transforming high-potential businesses across key sectors, including defense, financial services, real estate, industrial, and technology. Focused on driving growth, innovation, and operational excellence, Nukkleus combines strategic investments with unparalleled expertise to foster collaboration and sustainable value creation. By leveraging market insights and advanced solutions, the company accelerates growth and ensures long-term success for its portfolio businesses, reshaping industries and delivering measurable returns for stakeholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "objective," or comparable terminology referencing future events, conditions or circumstances, or the negative of such terms. Although Nukkleus believes that it has a reasonable basis for the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, they are based on management's current beliefs and expectations about future events and circumstances and are subject to risks and uncertainties, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Risk factors described under "Risk Factors" in Nukkleus's most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K, as updated from time to time in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Nukkleus undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

