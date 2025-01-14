Number One TikTok Creator, Khaby Lame, is on the Play.Works Network on Connected TV

This new partnership is a significant step in Play.Works' mission to bring the biggest, most engaging, creators to television. As more of today's social media creators look to expand their reach beyond traditional platforms, Play.Works provides an innovative way to monetize content on CTV with free, ad-supported, offerings that greatly expand the variety of content on TV streaming platforms.

"Play.Works is thrilled to partner with Khaby Lame, a true internet icon, to bring his unique voice to connected TVs," said Jonathan Boltax, CEO of Play.Works. "Our platform enables creators to reach new audiences on television supported by premium, high-quality advertising. Khaby's humor and universal appeal make him an ideal fit, and we're excited to provide this new avenue for him and other creators to extend their fanbase worldwide."

Khaby Lame, whose hilarious and universally relatable videos on social media have made him a household name with his videos having been watched billions of times. Known for his iconic, wordless takes on life's everyday frustrations, Khaby's move to CTV allows him to reach additional viewers and provides fans with a new way to enjoy his content. "I'm thrilled to work with Play.Works to bring my content to the Play.Works Connected TV Network, so viewers can enjoy it together on the TV," said Khaby Lame. "This partnership lets me connect with new audiences and develop new content formats for me to connect with fans."

About Play.Works

Play.Works is the #1 provider of CTV games and original TV channels designed to engage viewers with fun gaming experiences on the primary screen. Play.Works has the largest CTV games catalog in the world with over 400+ titles built from the ground up, including Play.Works originals, Pac-Man, SpongeBob Bounce, Wheel of Fortune, Tetris®, Crossy Road, Trivia Crack, Doodle Jump, and classic games from Atari®. Play.Works' video AVOD and FAST channels, including Khaby Lame, Airrack, Ninja Kidz TV, and BRB Travel + Food®, feature original television programming from top creators and new voices. Play.Works CTV games and video services have a combined reach of over 250 million homes and can be found on world-leading platforms such as Comcast, Cox, SKY, Roku, Vizio, LG, Samsung, and most major TV platforms in North America and the UK.

