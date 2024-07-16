Nurami Medical Awarded a €2.5 Million EIC Grant to Accelerate Soft Tissue Repair

HAIFA, Israel, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nurami Medical, a pioneering developer of soft tissue repair solutions, announced today that it has been awarded blended financing which includes a €2.5 million grant and additional equity investment from the European Innovation Council (EIC) Horizon Accelerator program. This substantial award recognizes Nurami's innovative technology and its potential to transform the soft tissue repair industry.

Already in the market with its inaugural product, ArtiFascia®, a novel dura repair graft launched in the US and awaiting CE approval, Nurami will utilize the EIC funding to advance the development of its second product, currently in pre-clinical trials.

Selected from a competitive field of applicants through a rigorous evaluation process, Nurami and its groundbreaking technology, leveraging unique combinations of electrospun polymers and smart materials, stand out. This recognition serves as robust validation of Nurami's technology and its compelling value proposition for soft tissue repair

Nurami Medical Ltd. is a medical device company co-founded in 2014 by Dr. Amir Bahar and Nora Nseir Manassa, experts in nanofibers and biomaterials. The company develops innovative implants and sealants that are based on electrospun fibers and advanced materials to improve patient outcomes and enhance recovery in soft tissue related surgeries. Nora Nseir Manassa and Hannoch Marksheid are co-CEOs and Dr. Amir Bahar is COO, Clinical Director and a member of the company's Board of Directors.

