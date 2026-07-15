Oak Raises $60M in Seed Funding to Build the AI-Native Identity Operating System

Founded by serial entrepreneur Shai Morag and co-founder Tal Marom, Oak is building a unified platform to replace legacy identity architecture for the enterprise AI era, governing every identity from humans to AI agents

TEL AVIV, Israel and SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oak emerged from stealth today with $60 million in seed funding to build the security industry's Identity Operating System. The AI-native platform will replace the fragmented stack of legacy identity governance and security tools with a single, continuously updated control plane that governs every identity across an organization, whether human, machine, or AI agent. The round was co-led by Accel, Greylock Partners, and CRV, with participation from Hetz Ventures, AlphaDrive Ventures, and strategic angel investors. Oak's solution is already generally available and deployed across enterprise customers.

The Oak team, led by co-founders Shai Morag and Tal Marom (Credit: Omer HaCohen)

Identity is the gateway to the modern enterprise, determining who is let in and who is kept out, which makes it the primary attack vector in security. Yet, most companies still cannot say who has access to their systems at any given moment. The tools meant to govern identity were built for a slower world of human users and static environments, and the explosion of human, machine, and AI-agent identities has outpaced them. To shrink the sprawling identity attack surface, Gartner reports that by 2028, 70% of CISOs will adopt identity visibility and intelligence capabilities. Industry incumbents have tried to keep up by bolting AI onto outdated platforms, but Oak was built with AI-native architecture from the ground up by a team that has worked this problem from the inside for years.

CEO and co-founder Shai Morag is a serial cybersecurity entrepreneur with more than two decades in the field. Before Oak, he founded and sold three companies to industry leaders, including Integrity-Project, acquired by NVIDIA's Mellanox in 2014, Secdo, acquired by Palo Alto Networks in 2018, and Ermetic, a cloud identity and security company acquired by Tenable in 2023, where he then served as CPO. At Oak, he is joined by co-founder and CPO Tal Marom, who led product teams at Tenable and Salesforce, alongside a team of identity and AI veterans. Oak is using the funds in part to expand that team of experts, hiring across the security and AI sectors as the company builds out the complete platform.

"The market has reached a breaking point, and I had the chance to bring together the people who understand identity, security, and AI best," said Shai Morag, CEO and co-founder of Oak. "I've built several companies in this space, so I understand why identity has stayed broken for so long. The tools were never built to work as one, and adding more of them was never going to fix it. Oak is the platform the industry has needed for twenty years, and could never build until now."

AI-native from its foundation, Oak connects to any system and builds new connectors in hours rather than the months legacy systems require, building its understanding of every identity from raw evidence instead of the static records traditional tools depend on. On top of this initial layer, Oak is building a single operating system that governs every identity across the enterprise, whether human, machine, or AI agent, throughout its entire lifecycle.

"We spent months speaking with more than 100 CISOs and IAM leaders, and they all share the same problems of running too many disconnected tools, being unable to see how access is used, and no way to govern AI agents," said Tal Marom, CPO and co-founder of Oak. "Just as CNAPP consolidated the fragmented cloud security stack, identity is now at that same inflection point, and Oak is designed to be the platform that brings it all together and turbocharges the security teams defending the enterprise."

"Backing Shai a second time was one of the easiest decisions we've ever made," said Andrei Brasoveanu, Partner at Accel. "He and his team have spent their careers solving the hardest problems in enterprise security, and identity is the biggest one left standing. Oak has the team, the timing, and the technology to take on the whole category, and we've committed at inception to help them do it."

Oak will showcase its technology at Black Hat USA in August 2026 (Booth 4203). More information about Oak is available here.

About Oak

Oak is the AI-native Identity Operating System that rewires enterprise identity and access management. An AI connector framework reaches any application, whether on-prem, cloud, SaaS, or homegrown, then builds a live identity graph from raw evidence across every identity type, including the fast-growing population of non-human identities and AI agents. By mapping the access each identity holds against what it actually uses, Oak governs the full lifecycle of every identity with AI-built real-time risk decisions and root-cause remediation. Oak was founded by Shai Morag and Tal Marom and backed by a $60 million seed round from Greylock Partners, Accel, CRV, Hetz Ventures, and AlphaDrive Ventures.

Media Contact

Kate Schoenstadt

[email protected]

+972 54 777 6684

SOURCE Oak