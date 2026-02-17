Obol Announces Strategic Partnership with DualEntry to Deliver AI-First Experience Across Accounting and Cash Flow Management

Partnership between Obol and DualEntry delivers unified financial control across accounting, banking, and cash flow operations

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Obol, the AI-driven cash flow management platform for modern businesses, today announced a strategic partnership with DualEntry, the AI-native ERP platform. This partnership enables business owners and finance teams to combine DualEntry's intelligent accounting automation with Obol's real-time cash flow management capabilities, delivering a unified AI-first experience for businesses managing complex financial operations.

The partnership brings together two AI-native platforms purpose-built for scaling businesses, allowing teams to seamlessly connect cash flow planning and monitoring with their core accounting operations. Obol will integrate DualEntry's platform data, enabling businesses to combine automated cash flow forecasting, real-time liquidity monitoring, and unified visibility across banks, entities, and payment systems with their core accounting workflows.

"We wanted to partner with one of the leading AI ERP platforms that shares our vision for AI-first financial operations," says Michael Shomer Schwartz, CEO and Co-Founder of Obol. "DualEntry is transforming how finance teams handle accounting at scale, and Obol is doing the same for cash flow management. Together, we're giving businesses the tools to operate with unprecedented efficiency and control across their entire financial stack."

The integration will connect DualEntry's accounting platform with Obol's cash flow management capabilities, allowing AI first finance teams to access real-time cash positions, automated forecasts, and scenario planning leveraging their real-time accounting workflows. By combining DualEntry's AI-powered platform with Obol's connected cash flow infrastructure, teams can eliminate spreadsheets and gain instant visibility into how accounting activities impact cash flow.

"Modern finance teams shouldn't have to piece together separate systems for accounting and cash management," says Benedict Dohmen, Co-Founder of DualEntry. "Our partnership with Obol brings these critical functions together in a way that's truly AI-native. Finance teams can now manage their books and their cash in real-time, with intelligent automation designed for modern financial operations."

The Obol-DualEntry integration will be available to customers commencing end of Q1 2026.

About Obol

Obol is an AI-powered cash flow management platform that allows businesses to plan, monitor, and manage all cash flow operations in one system. By securely connecting to banks, ERP, and payment processors, Obol provides continuously updated cash data and automated reporting across accounts and entities. Obol is used by finance teams, business owners, and operators across leading U.S. brands, including Quizlet, Maxio, and Lessen, to support day-to-day operations and scale cash flow management as their organizations grow.

obol.ai

About DualEntry

DualEntry is the AI-native ERP built for finance teams scaling from mid-market to IPO. The platform automates complex accounting workflows including journal entry matching, multi-entity consolidation, reconciliation, and financial close processes. With 13,000+ bank connections and 200+ integrations, DualEntry has processed over $100 billion in journal entries and serves customers ranging from high-growth startups to NYSE-listed companies.

dualentry.com

