Offline Studio Partners with Corundum Neuroscience and Corundum Systems Biology for New Life Sciences Venture Creation

New Initiative – Set to Leverage Data from Human Phenotype Project – Aims to Bring Life Sciences Products to Market with Focus on Enhancing Overall Human Wellbeing

MILL VALLEY, Calif., TOKYO and HERZLIYA, Israel, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corundum Neuroscience (CNS), the neuroscience venture builder and fund, and Corundum Systems Biology (CSB), a leading investor in life-changing systems biology solutions for human health, announced today they will form a new venture creation initiative in collaboration with Offline Studio, a venture studio revolutionizing technological product creation. Offline Studio is the incubation arm of Offline Ventures, the firm's in-house engine for creating and launching new companies across AI, hard tech, health, and consumer sectors.

Projects funded through the initiative will leverage data from the Human Phenotype Project (HPP) to develop and bring to market new life sciences products that will enhance overall human wellbeing. HPP is a large-scale deep-phenotyping project leveraging AI to derive critical insights from human health data across diverse global populations.

"This new venture initiative offers an exciting opportunity for Corundum to play a key role in shaping the future of life sciences and discover new ways to improve global human health," said Yasushi Yamamoto, CEO and Founder of Corundum Corp. "We are looking forward to bringing our neuroscience and systems biology expertise to this partnership, helping the next generation of entrepreneurs to impact human wellbeing."

Corundum and Offline will each initially commit one million dollars, with both partners reserving an additional $1.5 million to be invested at later stages. Both organizations will have the option to invest in the new companies through staged investments, maintaining ownership stakes across each growth phase, while inviting new investors as the companies grow.

Alongside its financial commitment, Offline will provide strategic guidance to the ventures, while CNS and CSB will actively participate in ideation and early-stage project development. Offline Studio will play the leading role in the venture creation process, sourcing projects, conducting early-stage validation and overseeing the incorporation of new companies.

"Offline Studio is committed to creating and growing ventures that solve major global health challenges," said Jordan Hoffner, Head of Business Development at Offline Studio. "We are thrilled to partner with Corundum for this initiative. By rapidly sourcing and validating projects that translate HPP data into real-world products, we can set a new standard for bringing impactful solutions to market."

The venture process will follow four stages. Initially, Offline Studio will identify potential projects with input from CNS and CSB. Chosen ventures will then develop prototypes and conduct early-stage validation. Offline will then help establish the ventures as new companies, with Corundum and Offline providing funding through staged SAFE investments. The expectation is that these NewCos will scale their products with additional funding provided as the companies meet defined milestones.

About Corundum Neuroscience

Corundum Neuroscience is a venture builder and fund advancing transformative neuroscience solutions from lab-to-life. The Corundum Neuroscience team combines deep domain expertise with a track-record of venture-building success to accelerate neuroscience solutions across the entire innovation lifecycle. Taking a long-term investment approach, Corundum Neuroscience helps researchers, entrepreneurs and startups develop life-changing solutions that target specific disease areas and outcomes to enhance people's health, longevity and quality of life. Founded by former Joy Ventures executives, Corundum Neuroscience launched in September 2023, and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

For company updates and information, follow Corundum Neuroscience on LinkedIn or visit: https://cnsfund.com.

About Corundum Systems Biology

Corundum Systems Biology (CSB) is dedicated to advancing breakthroughs in human health and well-being by supporting groundbreaking companies in the field of systems biology. Committed to the long-term success and impact of its portfolio companies, Corundum Systems Biology offers deep domain expertise, connections to a broad network of industry and scientific leaders, and access to unique sources of health data.

For company updates and information, follow Corundum Systems Biology on LinkedIn or visit https://www.csb.co.jp/.

Media Contact:

Danny Sudwarts

FINN Partners for Corundum

[email protected]

SOURCE Corundum Neuroscience