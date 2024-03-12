Oligo Security Builds Superstar Leadership Team With Key Industry Hires

In addition to the new executives, several cybersecurity veterans from the world's leading AppSec and runtime solutions, including Crowdstrike and Microsoft Defender, join Oligo as advisors

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its rapid growth over the past year, Oligo Security , the leading runtime application security and observability platform, announced today new appointments to its leadership team and advisory board from major industry players including C-level executives from Snyk, Armis, Crowdstrike, CyberArk, and Microsoft. Alberto Rodrigues is joining as EVP Customer Success and Mic McCully joined Oligo as Director of Solution Engineering. The new hires fill strategic roles as Oligo continues to expand its runtime application security platform and looks towards pioneering new industry standards and delivering unparalleled security solutions to organizations worldwide.

In addition to the new hires, several former executives from Crowdstrike, CyberArk, and Microsoft are joining the Oligo advisory board, including former leaders of Microsoft Defender groups. This team of industry-leading executives will collaborate on creating a game-changing solution with Oligo, pooling their collective expertise in both AppSec and runtime security to elevate the company to unprecedented heights.

Alberto Rodrigues, Oligo's EVP Customer Success, is the former Chief Customer Officer at Armis, and has been working in technology and security for over a decade, with extensive experience in building service teams for startups such as Skycure (acquired by Symantec) and Trusteer (acquired by IBM). Responsible for customer and post-sales activities, Alberto focuses on ensuring a smooth customer experience while realizing the fast value and impact of Oligo's solution, alongside creating the supporting teams, processes, and tools infrastructure.

With over 25 years of experience in senior software positions, Mic McCully, the former Field CTO at Snyk, brings expertise in application, network, data level, and mobile security to Oligo. In his new role, he will establish a top-tier solution engineering team, leveraging his extensive experience to strengthen Oligo's go-to-market strategy.

"Mic and Alberto bring a wealth of expertise and a track record of success that is invaluable to Oligo as we navigate the dynamic landscape of application security," said Nadav Czerninski, CEO and Co-Founder at Oligo Security. "Together with our new advisors, their collective leadership and domain-specific proficiency will undoubtedly propel us forward in our mission to expand and fortify our runtime application security platform. We are excited to welcome all of them to the team and look forward to the impact each one of them will have as we continue to create and deliver cutting-edge security solutions to our global customers."

About Oligo Security

Oligo Security is the leading open-source cybersecurity platform pioneering the next wave of application security with a runtime solution that is proactive, effective, and frictionless. While existing solutions are noisy and unactionable, Oligo brings the signal-to-noise ratio down to an audible, actionable level. Leveraging its proprietary eBPF-based technology, Oligo automatically safe-lists open-source code, guaranteeing that it can't be exploited for any other purpose than that for which it was designed. Oligo's high-resolution detection of malicious activity is based on open-source library profiling, which alerts in cases of deviation from the library's permissions or behavior. Founded by former officers in the Israel Defense Forces' elite cyber units and backed by leading VC firms and prominent cybersecurity entrepreneurs, Oligo is being used by leading companies in computer technology, analytics software, global commercial real estate and investment services, online financial services, and more. For more information, please visit: https://www.oligo.security/

Media Contact

Sarah Schloss

Headline Media

[email protected]

1.914.506.5105

SOURCE Oligo Security