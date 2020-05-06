On Track Innovations Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

YOKNEAM, Israel, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Track Innovations Ltd. ("OTI") (OTCQX: OTIVF) (the "Company" or "OTI"), a global provider of near field communication (NFC) and cashless payment solutions, today provided a business update and announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Management Commentary

Mr. Yehuda Holtzman, OTI's CEO, commented, "I am pleased with the recovery in our revenues in the first quarter, growing by 48% over those of the first quarter last year and also 18% higher than those of the previous quarter. Together with the rest of the management team, we have put in place a strategy which we believe will enable us to return to long term growth, while driving the business to profitability. We look forward to unleashing OTI's inherent potential over the coming quarters."

Continued Mr. Holtzman, "We wish all those which have been affected by the global COVID-19 pandemic a speedy recovery. We have taken significant steps to protect our global workforce including social distancing at our offices and providing the infrastructure to work-from-home for the majority of our employees. Apart from the change in work practices, we see a number of other impacts on OTI from the pandemic which have impacted us. These include longer lead-times for component procurement, a significant slowdown in Mass Transit activity in Poland as well as a lengthening sale cycle with existing customers. On the other hand, due to the cashless nature of our products that does not require physical contact, we see a broadening increase in leads and interest for our products."

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Summary

Revenue in the quarter increased by 48% to $4.5 million , compared to $3.0 million in the first quarter of 2019.

, compared to in the first quarter of 2019. Recurring revenues were $1.1 million , compared to $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2019.

, compared to in the first quarter of 2019. Gross profit in the quarter was $2.2 million , or 49% of revenues, compared to $1.6 million , or 55% of revenues, in the first quarter of 2019.

, or 49% of revenues, compared to , or 55% of revenues, in the first quarter of 2019. Operating expenses totaled $3.0 million in the quarter, compared to operating expenses of $3.1 million in the same year-ago quarter.

in the quarter, compared to operating expenses of in the same year-ago quarter. Net loss from continuing operations was reduced to $0.7 million , compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $1.6 million in the same year-ago quarter.

, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of in the same year-ago quarter. Net loss was $0.7 million , or $0.01 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.7 million , or $0.04 per share, in the same year-ago quarter.

, or per share, compared to a net loss of , or per share, in the same year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations was $0.5 million in the quarter, compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.1 million in the same year-ago quarter.

in the quarter, compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of in the same year-ago quarter. As of March 31, 2020 , the company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $3.4 million .

About On Track Innovations Ltd

On Track Innovations (OTI) is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and sale of secure cashless payment solutions using contactless NFC technology. OTI's field-proven innovations have been deployed around the world to address cashless payment, automated retail and petroleum markets. OTI distributes and supports its solutions through a global network of regional offices and alliances. For more information, visit www.otiglobal.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Whenever we use words such as "will," "look forward," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "believe," "should," "can" or similar expressions, we are making forward-looking statements. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss, among others: the Company's strategy, the realization of the Company's potential, and the resumption of the Company's growth and profitability. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on OTI's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, including those as a result of the current COVID-19 pandemic. Performance or achievements of OTI could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are stated under the captions "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report (Form 10-K) and other known and unknown uncertainties and risk factors including those detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains certain non-GAAP measures, namely, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, or adjusted earnings from continuing operations before interest, income tax, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations represents earnings before interest or financing expenses, income tax, depreciation and amortization, and further eliminates the effect of stock-based compensation expense. OTI believes that adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations should be considered in evaluating the Company's operations since it provides a clear indication of the Company's operating results. This measure should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for the U.S. GAAP results. The non-GAAP measures included in this press release have been reconciled to the U.S. GAAP results in the table below.

ON TRACK INNOVATIONS LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENT

The following table reflects selected On Track Innovations Ltd.

non-GAAP results reconciled to GAAP results:

(US dollars in thousands)



Three months ended March 31

2020 2019

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net loss $ (669) $ (1,745) Net loss from discontinued operations 11 193 Financial (income) expenses, net (168) 69 Depreciation 307 320 (Income tax benefits) expenses (13) 5 Total EBITDA From continuing operations $ (532) $ (1,158) Stock-based compensation 12 46 Total adjusted EBITDA From continuing operations $ (520) $ (1,112)

ON TRACK INNOVATION LTD.

INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(US dollars in thousands)





Mar-31

Dec-31



2020

2019 Assets

















Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,637

$ 2,543 Short-term investments

805

2,305 Trade receivables (net of allowance for doubtful







accounts of $600 and $612 as of March 31, 2020







and December 31, 2019, respectively)

3,043

2,430 Other receivables and prepaid expenses

1,601

1,822 Inventories

3,025

3,332









Total current assets

11,111

12,432









Long term restricted deposit for employee benefits

462

477









Severance pay deposits

371

383









Property, plant and equipment, net

3,371

3,694









Intangible assets, net

740

733









Right-of-use assets due to operating leases

3,728

2,134









Total Assets

$ 19,783

$ 19,853

ON TRACK INNOVATION LTD.

INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(US dollars in thousands)





Mar-31

Dec-31



2020

2019 Liabilities and Equity

















Current Liabilities







Short-term bank credit and current maturities







of long-term bank loans

$ 2,609

$ 2,478 Trade payables

3,094

4,126 Other current liabilities

3,337

3,054









Total current liabilities

$ 9,040

$ 9,658









Long-Term Liabilities







Long-term loans, net of current maturities

18

22 Long-term liabilities due to operating leases, net of current maturities

2,861

1,483 Accrued severance pay

864

884 Deferred tax liability

361

416 Total long-term liabilities

4,104

2,805









Total Liabilities

13,144

12,463









Commitments and Contingencies, see note 6

















Equity

















Ordinary shares of NIS 0.1 par value: Authorized –







50,000,000 shares as of March 31, 2020 and







December 31, 2019; issued: 49,003,076 and 47,963,076 shares as







of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively;







outstanding: 47,824,377 and 46,784,377 shares







as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

1,256

1,226 Additional paid-in capital

226,152

225,970 Treasury shares at cost - 1,178,699 shares as of March 31,







2020 and December 31, 2019

(2,000)

(2,000) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,268)

(974) Accumulated deficit

(217,501)

(216,832) Total Equity

6,639

7,390









Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 19,783

$ 19,853

ON TRACK INNOVATION LTD.

INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(US dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months ended March 31

2020

2019 Revenues





Sales $ 3,396

$ 1,722 Licensing and transaction fees 1,055

1,291 Total revenues 4,451

3,013 Cost of revenues





Cost of sales 2,273

1,370 Total cost of revenues 2,273

1,370 Gross profit 2178

1643 Operating expenses





Research and development 898

871 Selling and marketing 1,162

1,285 General and administrative 957

965







Total operating expenses 3,017

3,121







Operating loss from continuing operations (839)

(1,478) Financial income (expenses), net 168

(69)







Loss from continuing operations before taxes on income (671)

(1,547)







Income tax benefits (expenses) 13

(5)







Loss from continuing operations (658)

(1,552) Loss from discontinued operations (11)

(193)







Net loss $ (669)

$ (1,745)







Basic and diluted net loss attributable to

shareholders per ordinary share





From continuing operations $ (0.01)

$ (0.04) From discontinued operations $ *

$ *

$ (0.01)

$ (0.04) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share 47,790,091

41,294,377

* Less than $0.01 per ordinary share.

ON TRACK INNOVATION LTD.

INTERIM UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

(US dollars in thousands)





Three months ended March 31



2020

2019 Cash flows from continuing operating activities







Net loss from continuing operations

$ (658)

$ (1,552) Adjustments required to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by continuing operating activities:





Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees and others 12

46 Gain on sale of property and equipment, net

-

(2) Accrued interest and linkage differences, net

(156)

(12) Depreciation and amortization

307

320 Deferred tax benefits, net

(15)

(10) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Change in accrued severance pay, net

(8)

29 (Increase) decrease in trade receivables, net

(697)

1,323 Decrease in other receivables and prepaid expenses

142

264 Decrease (increase) in inventories

274

(457) (Decrease) increase in trade payables

(917)

423 Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities

584

(186) Net cash (used in) provided by continuing operating activities

(1,132)

186









Cash flows from continuing investing activities







Purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets

(168)

(163) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

-

10 Change in short-term investments, net

1,508

6 Proceeds from restricted deposit for employee benefits

-

10









Net cash provided by (used in) continuing investing activities

1,340

(137)









Cash flows from continuing financing activities







Increase in short-term bank credit, net

160

372 Repayment of long-term loans

(5)

(119) Proceeds from issuance of shares, net of issuance costs

200

- Net cash provided by continuing financing activities

355

253









Cash flows from discontinued operations







Net cash used in discontinued operating activities

(334)

(1,231)









Total net cash used in discontinued operations

(334)

(1,231)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(135)

(57)









Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

94

(986) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of the period

2,648

5,105









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of the period

$ 2,742

$ 4,119

