Onassis Holdings Appoints Esq. Paz Itzhaki-Weinberger to Advisory Board to Oversee International Law and Trade

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Onassis Holding Corp (OTC: ONSS) a US public company pioneering cellular rejuvenation and longevity biotechnology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Esq. Paz Itzhaki-Weinberger to its Advisory Board. Paz will lead the company's strategy on international law, trade, and cross border corporate affairs.

Paz Itzhaki-Weinberger combines deep experience in technology, law, and international business. He has held senior roles at Microsoft Corporation, managed multiple hi-tech ventures. As both an engineer and a lawyer, he has practiced at one of Israel's leading law firms and founded PIWLAW, recognized among the Top 200 Law Firms Worldwide (2014–2025) by Legals Finest.

Currently the CEO and Chairman of IWC Limited, Itzhaki-Weinberger previously led PatentsFund.com and continues to advise technology firms on IPO and M&A transactions. He holds degrees in Computer Science and Law and is fluent in English, Hebrew, Japanese, German, and Arabic.

Itzhaki-Weinberger is a member of the Israel Bar Association, the American Bar Association International Law Division, and The Law Society of England and Wales, as well as a Senior Member of IEEE and a board member of the Israel-Britain Chamber of Commerce.

About Onassis Holdings Corp.

Onassis Holdings Corp. (OTC: ONSS) is a US public company pioneering biotechnology for cellular rejuvenation and longevity. Through strategic collaborations and world-class science, Onassis aims to bring regenerative medicine innovations to the global market.

