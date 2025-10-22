OncoHost Receives New York State Laboratory Permit, Expanding Availability of PROphetNSCLC® Precision Oncology Test

BINYAMINA, Israel and CARY, N.C., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoHost, a technology company transforming the approach to precision medicine through plasma proteomics and AI, today announced that it has received a laboratory permit from the New York State Department of Health Wadsworth Center. This permit enables the company to offer its PROphetNSCLC® test to physicians and patients across New York State, marking a key milestone in OncoHost's U.S. expansion.

The New York State Department of Health's permit reflects the rigorous standards required for clinical laboratory operations and further validates OncoHost's commitment to quality, accuracy, and compliance.

PROphet®, OncoHost's AI-powered proteomic profiling platform, is designed to guide first-line treatment decisions in oncology. Its proprietary test, PROphetNSCLC®, has been commercially available since 2023 and supports oncologists treating patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC). Using a single blood sample, the test analyzes thousands of plasma proteins to generate a personalized probability of clinical benefit from PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors - empowering physicians to optimize treatment selection and improve patient outcomes.

"This permit is a significant step forward in making precision oncology accessible to more patients," said Ofer Sharon, MD, CEO of OncoHost. "New York State maintains some of the most stringent laboratory certification requirements in the U.S., and meeting these standards underscores our scientific rigor, operational excellence, and dedication to clinical impact."

The New York permit joins OncoHost's existing certifications under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) and its accreditation by the College of American Pathologists (CAP), further strengthening the company's U.S. testing capabilities and expanding its clinical reach.

"Receiving this permit allows us to serve one of the nation's largest and most diverse patient populations," added Amir Gelman, PhD, Director of Laboratory Operations & Assay Development at OncoHost. "We're proud to deliver reliable, high-quality testing that supports oncologists in making data-driven decisions for their patients."

With this latest regulatory achievement, PROphetNSCLC® is now officially available for clinical use in all 50 U.S. states.

About OncoHost

OncoHost is a technology company headquartered in Binyamina, Israel, and Cary, North Carolina, transforming the approach to precision medicine for improved patient outcomes. OncoHost's proprietary platform, PROphet®, is a plasma-based, proteomic pattern analysis tool whose initial offering in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) uses a single blood sample to guide first-line immunotherapy decision-making. The PROphetNSCLC® test provides clear clinical utility by offering physicians crucial guidance on the optimal treatment plan for each individual patient, with a significant effect on overall survival.

Led by an experienced team of entrepreneurs and industry experts and supported by a large-scale prospective clinical trial with over 40 sites and 1,700 patients recruited worldwide, OncoHost is well-positioned to lead precision diagnostics and biomarker development to the next stage.

For more information, visit www.oncohost.com, or follow OncoHost on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), Facebook, and YouTube.

