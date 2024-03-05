OncoHost Selected to Present in Oral Minisymposium at American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024

Data to showcase PROphet® platform's machine learning models for predicting therapeutic benefit and immune-related adverse events in non-small cell lung cancer patients treated with immunotherapy

BINYAMINA, Israel and CARY, N.C., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoHost, a technology company transforming the approach to precision medicine for improved patient outcomes, today announced it will be presenting new results at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place in San Diego, California from April 5-10, 2024. The oral presentation will feature insights from the company's PROPHETIC trial, to be delivered by Prof. Jarushka Naidoo, consultant medical oncologist at Beaumont Hospital Dublin, professor at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, and co-author of the abstract.

Titled 'Plasma proteomics-based models for predicting therapeutic benefit and immune-related adverse events in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients treated with immunotherapy,' the presentation will highlight two predictive PROphet® tools that can be used independently, or in combination: a tool to guide treatment decisions by assessing a patient's probability of benefiting from immune-checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) therapy, and another to assess the likelihood of the patient experiencing severe immune-related adverse events (irAEs). Additionally, biological insights related to treatment resistance and immune-related toxicity will be presented.

"We are honored to be selected to present our research at the AACR Annual Meeting, highlighting the capabilities of our PROphet® platform in guiding treatment decisions for NSCLC," said Ofer Sharon, MD, CEO of OncoHost. "Our goal is to equip oncologists with robust tools to predict treatment response and mitigate adverse events. These findings are a source of great excitement for us, with our main commitment to bringing these advancements to healthcare providers and patients, improving cancer care globally. Our team's dedication to transforming precision medicine for better patient outcomes is underscored by our scientific progress, and we take pride in leading the charge to address these crucial challenges."

OncoHost's PROphet® platform utilizes machine learning to predict clinical benefit probability (at least 12 months progression-free survival) from proteomic patterns in response to PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors - as a single agent or in combination with chemotherapy. For this study, pre-treatment plasma samples were collected from 616 NSCLC patients receiving ICI-based therapy taking part in the company's ongoing, multicenter PROPHETIC clinical trial (NCT04056247). Clinical benefit data and irAEs were recorded. Proteomic profiling of plasma samples was performed using SomaLogic's (NASDAQ: SLGC) SomaScan platform, measuring the expression levels of approximately 7,000 proteins per sample.

"While ICIs have significantly enhanced outcomes for advanced NSCLC patients, managing these treatments is complex, and the need for a biomarker to optimize the choice between ICI monotherapy and combination ICI-chemotherapy is pressing. Additionally, the absence of biomarkers to predict irAEs in these patients only intensifies this challenge," said Yehonatan Elon, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer at OncoHost, and co-author of the study. "Our presentation will reveal how our PROphet® platform fills these critical gaps. It is a privilege to contribute to this research for the benefit of the cancer community."

Oral Presentation Details

Presentation Title: Plasma proteomics-based models for predicting therapeutic benefit and immune-related adverse events in non-small cell lung cancer patients treated with immunotherapy

Session Type: Minisymposium

Session Category: Clinical Research

Session Title: Biomarkers Predictive of Therapeutic Benefit

Session Date/Time: Sunday, April 7, 2024, 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Abstract Presentation Number: 1208

The abstract will be published in the online 'Proceedings of the AACR.'

About OncoHost

OncoHost is a technology company headquartered in Binyamina, Israel, and Cary, North Carolina, transforming the approach to precision medicine for improved patient outcomes. OncoHost's proprietary platform, PROphet®, is a plasma-based, proteomic pattern analysis tool whose initial offering in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) uses a single blood sample to guide first-line immunotherapy decision-making. The PROphet® NSCLC test provides clear clinical utility by offering physicians crucial guidance on the optimal first-line immunotherapy treatment plan for each individual patient, with a significant effect on overall survival. Led by an experienced team of entrepreneurs and industry experts and supported by a large-scale prospective clinical trial with over 40 sites and 1,700 patients recruited worldwide, OncoHost is well-positioned to lead precision diagnostics and biomarker development to the next stage.

