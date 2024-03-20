OncoHost Wins 2024 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award

PROphet® Platform Recognized for Advancing Precision Medicine with Machine Learning Technology

PHILADELPHIA, BINYAMINA, Israel and CARY, N.C., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that OncoHost, a technology company transforming the approach to precision medicine for improved patient outcomes, has been named a winner in its Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program in the category of machine learning.

"We are truly honored to recognize OncoHost with this prestigious award," stated Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer for the Business Intelligence Group. "The unwavering commitment of their team to excellence and their innovative AI applications have catapulted them to this remarkable achievement. Congratulations to the entire organization!"

To overcome the long-standing clinical issue of resistance to cancer treatment, OncoHost developed the PROphet® platform, a novel and robust predictive computational model that analyzes and identifies proteomic profiles in blood plasma. Requiring only one pre-treatment blood test for analysis, PROphet® combines bioinformatics, system biology, proteomic pattern recognition and machine learning to accurately predict a patient's probability of clinical benefit (measured as progression-free survival >12 months) and overall survival.

PROphet® not only pinpoints the proteins influencing specific therapeutics in a single blood draw, but also unravels the underlying causes of a patient's treatment resistance. This distinctive approach empowers healthcare professionals to identify personalized treatment options based on the patient's unique resistance profile, providing crucial guidance to both patients and physicians.

The PROphet® platform is developed following strict data science best practices, with clinical data collected from OncoHost's ongoing prospective, multinational, multicenter clinical trial with over 40 open sites in the US, EU, UK, and Israel. The trial has recruited over 1,700 patients to date, making it one of the largest prospective cohorts in the precision oncology field. The PROphet® algorithm is always blindly validated, preventing overfitting and false discoveries. The platform's performance is supported by three blinded validations.

"We are honored to receive the AI Excellence Award, which recognizes our commitment to advancing precision medicine through innovative machine learning applications," said Ofer Sharon, MD, CEO of OncoHost. "Our PROphet® platform is the result of rigorous development and validation on real-world patient data, setting it apart from retrospective analyses. This distinction ensures that our platform provides clinicians with reliable, actionable insights to personalize cancer treatment. Our ongoing clinical trial underscores our dedication to evidence-based medicine, and we are excited about the potential of PROphet® to transform care for cancer patients worldwide."

About OncoHost

OncoHost is a technology company headquartered in Binyamina, Israel, and Cary, North Carolina, transforming the approach to precision medicine for improved patient outcomes. OncoHost's proprietary platform, PROphet®, is a plasma-based, proteomic pattern analysis tool whose initial offering in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) uses a single blood sample to guide first-line immunotherapy decision-making. The PROphet® NSCLC test provides clear clinical utility by offering physicians crucial guidance on the optimal first-line immunotherapy treatment plan for each individual patient, with a significant effect on overall survival. Led by an experienced team of entrepreneurs and industry experts and supported by a large-scale prospective clinical trial with over 40 sites and 1,700 patients recruited worldwide, OncoHost is well-positioned to lead precision diagnostics and biomarker development to the next stage.

For more information, visit www.oncohost.com, or follow OncoHost on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

