OncoHost to Present Poster Demonstrating PROphet®'s Application in Multiple Cancer Indications at ASCO 2024

Plasma-Based Proteomic Platform Predicts Clinical Benefit from Immune-Checkpoint Inhibitors in NSCLC, Melanoma, and HPV-Related Cancers

BINYAMINA, Israel and CARY, N.C., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoHost, a technology company transforming the approach to precision medicine for improved patient outcomes, today announced that it has been accepted for a poster presentation at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, to be held from May 31 to June 4, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois. The presentation will highlight the ability of the company's PROphet® platform to predict clinical benefit from immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI)-based therapies across various cancer indications.

"ICIs represent a key treatment modality for a growing number of cancer types, but a gap exists in the availability of predictive tests that can accurately identify patients likely to benefit from these therapies. Our PROphet® platform offers a solution," said Ofer Sharon, MD, CEO at OncoHost. "This research highlights the adaptability of PROphet® as we work to provide treatment guidance for multiple indications. I am proud of our team's commitment to improving outcomes for cancer patients worldwide and the ongoing impact of our work in the oncology field."

PROphet® is a novel and robust predictive computational model that analyzes and identifies proteomic profiles in pre-treatment blood plasma by combining bioinformatics, system biology, proteomic pattern recognition and machine learning. PROphetNSCLC™, the first indication for which the platform was developed, predicts clinical benefit from first-line PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor-based therapies in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC), offering guidance in choosing between ICI monotherapy and ICI-chemotherapy combination.

For this observational study, pre-treatment plasma samples and clinical data were collected from patients with metastatic melanoma and HPV-related cancers undergoing treatment with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor-based therapies. HPV-related cancers included anogenital squamous cell carcinoma, cervical carcinoma, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. The presentation will showcase the findings which demonstrate the potential of the PROphetNSCLC™ test in predicting ICI response for indications beyond just NSCLC, underscoring the promise of PROphet® in advancing precision medicine.

The study was conducted in collaboration with Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University, Yale School of Medicine, and the Center for Immuno-Oncology, Center for Cancer Research of the National Cancer Institute.

"We are excited to present our latest findings at ASCO 2024," said Itamar Sela, Ph.D., VP R&D at OncoHost and co-author of the study. "This study showcases the versatility of the PROphet® platform in predicting benefit from immune-checkpoint inhibitors not only in NSCLC, but also in melanoma and HPV-related cancers. By leveraging the power of plasma-based proteomic analysis, PROphet® offers a non-invasive and efficient method to guide treatment decisions and optimize patient care."

About OncoHost

OncoHost is a technology company headquartered in Binyamina, Israel, and Cary, North Carolina, transforming the approach to precision medicine for improved patient outcomes. OncoHost's proprietary platform, PROphet®, is a plasma-based, proteomic pattern analysis tool whose initial offering in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) uses a single blood sample to guide first-line immunotherapy decision-making. The PROphetNSCLC™ test provides clear clinical utility by offering physicians crucial guidance on the optimal first-line immunotherapy treatment plan for each individual patient, with a significant effect on overall survival. Led by an experienced team of entrepreneurs and industry experts and supported by a large-scale prospective clinical trial with over 40 sites and 1,700 patients recruited worldwide, OncoHost is well-positioned to lead precision diagnostics and biomarker development to the next stage.

