OncoHost Wins 2025 BIG Innovation Award for Healthcare

BINYAMINA, Israel, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoHost, a global leader in next-generation precision oncology dedicated to advancing personalized cancer therapy, announced today that it has been named a winner in the 2025 BIG Innovation Awards. The recognition, presented by the Business Intelligence Group, honors OncoHost in the prestigious "Healthcare" category.

"Humanity relies on innovation to improve our lives and the planet," said Russ Fordyce, CEO of the Business Intelligence Group. "We're thrilled to spotlight OncoHost as a shining example of innovation making a profound impact globally."

OncoHost's PROphet® platform is closing a crucial gap by providing reliable biomarkers that guide immunotherapy treatment decisions. In the current landscape, a lack of definitive biomarkers leaves clinicians without clear direction, increasing the risk of poor clinical response. While thousands of clinical trials explore immunotherapy treatment options, progress in finding actionable biomarkers is limited. PROphet® represents a next-generation solution to this challenge, delivering personalized insights to optimize therapeutic decisions and improve patient outcomes.

The platform's initial commercialized test, PROphetNSCLC™, is the first and only liquid biopsy proteomics test on the market and the first AI-based blood test to guide first-line immunotherapy decisions in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

While initially validated in NSCLC, PROphet® has shown promise in predicting clinical benefit in melanoma, renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and HPV-associated malignancies, triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), small cell lung cancer (SCLC), and colorectal cancer, suggesting the potential of a plasma-proteomics signature for multiple cancer applications.

In addition, OncoHost is further impacting patient care with the development of PROphetirAE test designed to predict immune-related adverse events prior to the start of treatment. By identifying patients who are more likely to experience substantial toxicities, this model presents a viable way to improve patient care by enabling better treatment decisions.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious industry recognition alongside remarkable innovators shaping the future through bold ideas," said Dr. Ofer Sharon, CEO of OncoHost. "This achievement reflects the passion, expertise, and dedication of our team as we push the boundaries of science to deliver impactful solutions. It reaffirms our commitment to advancing oncology and driving meaningful progress in healthcare innovation as we move into 2025."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Winners were evaluated by a panel of seasoned business leaders and executives who considered creativity, measurable results, and overall impact in their selections.

About OncoHost

OncoHost is a commercial-stage precision oncology company headquartered in Binyamina, Israel and Cary, NC. Led by an experienced team of entrepreneurs and industry experts and supported by a large-scale prospective clinical trial with over 40 sites worldwide, OncoHost aims to understand the patient's unique response to therapy to overcome one of the major obstacles in clinical oncology today – resistance to treatment. Supported by robust clinical evidence, strong IP positioning, and first-mover advantage, OncoHost has developed the PROphet® platform, a groundbreaking plasma-based tool that leverages proteomic pattern recognition, bioinformatics, and AI to support and enhance clinical decision-making for oncologists.

For more information, visit www.oncohost.com, or follow OncoHost on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

