BINYAMINA, Israel and CARY, N.C., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoHost, a technology company transforming the approach to precision medicine for improved patient outcomes, announced today that it has been named a winner in the 2026 BIG Innovation Awards in the Health category. In addition, OncoHost has been selected as a Top 10 Innovator – Small Business, reflecting the company's leadership in developing bold, clinically impactful technologies that are shaping the future of healthcare innovation.

OncoHost Wins 2026 BIG Innovation Award in Health Category; Named a Top 10 Innovator – Small Business

Presented by the Business Intelligence Group, the BIG Innovation Awards is a global recognition program honoring organizations, products, and leaders transforming industries through applied innovation, intelligent platforms, and measurable real-world impact.

"The 2026 BIG Innovation Awards winners show that true innovation is no longer about chasing the latest buzzwords or about just having AI, it's about how you use it." said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer at the Business Intelligence Group. "It's about building intelligent platforms, automating workflows with purpose, and making trust, privacy, and resilience the foundation of every breakthrough. These organizations and leaders are not just keeping pace with change—they are shaping the future of global business."

OncoHost was recognized for its PROphet® platform, an AI-driven plasma-proteomics solution designed to help oncologists predict clinical benefit and therapy-related toxicity from a single pre-treatment blood test. Its first commercial offering, PROphetNSCLC®, guides first-line immunotherapy decision-making in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) by revealing host-response insights that extend beyond tumor-only biomarkers.

Unlike traditional oncology biomarker approaches that often provide limited or binary stratification, PROphet® analyzes over 7,000 circulating proteins per patient and applies proprietary machine learning models to generate individualized predictive scores—supporting more confident, evidence-based decisions and helping physicians choose the optimal treatment path from day one.

In the past year, OncoHost has continued to strengthen PROphet®'s biological explainability and clinical relevance, including a JITC-published study decoding resistance mechanisms in NSCLC, while accelerating adoption and expanding global collaborations across precision oncology.

"We are honored to receive the 2026 BIG Innovation Award and to be designated a Top 10 Innovator among small businesses," said Ofer Sharon, MD, CEO of OncoHost. "This recognition validates our team's relentless focus on clinical impact—building a platform rooted in systemic biology that helps guide therapy decisions before treatment begins. We're proud of the momentum we've achieved and remain committed to advancing evidence-based, precision care at scale."

About OncoHost

OncoHost is a technology company headquartered in Binyamina, Israel, and Cary, North Carolina, transforming the approach to precision medicine for improved patient outcomes. OncoHost's proprietary platform, PROphet®, is a plasma-based, proteomic pattern analysis tool whose initial offering in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) uses a single blood sample to guide first-line immunotherapy decision-making. The PROphetNSCLC® test provides clear clinical utility by offering physicians crucial guidance on the optimal treatment plan for each individual patient, with a significant effect on overall survival.

Led by an experienced team of entrepreneurs and industry experts and supported by a large-scale prospective clinical trial with over 40 sites and 1,700 patients recruited worldwide, OncoHost is well-positioned to lead precision diagnostics and biomarker development to the next stage.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in business. Its programs are evaluated by business leaders and practitioners and focus on innovations that demonstrate measurable excellence and real-world impact.

