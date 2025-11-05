Ondas Holdings to acquire Sentrycs and its international subsidiaries

Combination accelerates the delivery of autonomous drone and counter-drone technologies to defense, homeland security, and critical infrastructure customers worldwide.

TEL AVIV, Israel and WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentrycs, a leading provider of counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) solutions, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONDS) a leading provider of autonomous aerial and ground robot intelligence through its Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) business unit.

The addition of Sentrycs strengthens the Ondas Autonomous Systems portfolio, joining American Robotics, Airobotics and Apeiro Motion in delivering next-generation autonomous solutions. This powerful combination positions Ondas as one of the few providers able to offer both fully autonomous drone operations and comprehensive airspace security for defense, homeland security, and critical infrastructure markets worldwide.

Since its first production sales in the fourth quarter of 2022, Sentrycs has rapidly expanded its business footprint with customer deployments in 25 countries across six continents. Today, Sentrycs provides protection for a variety of use cases including military operations, border security, critical infrastructure, and public safety. Sentrycs' growth and strategy has been supported by TREO Asset Management, a US-based special situations asset manager, following the company's acquisition in 2022.

"Today marks a significant milestone in Sentrycs' journey," said Tal Cohen, Founder and CTO of Sentrycs Ltd. "Joining the Ondas portfolio is an important step in our continued growth. Ondas' vision, strategy, and commitment to leadership in this rapidly emerging market aligned perfectly with our own aspirations. With their backing, we are positioned to accelerate our plans to an even greater scale".

"Sentrycs' advanced cyber detection and takeover technology will add a critical layer of intelligence and early warning to our counter-UAS ecosystem," said Oshri Lugassy, Co-CEO of Ondas Autonomous Systems. "By combining their advanced detection and identification capabilities with our Iron Drone RaiderTM interceptor, we will deliver an integrated detect-to-defeat solution that adapts to any environment, from urban areas and critical infrastructure to complex battlefield conditions. This acquisition is expected to strengthen our ability to provide mission-proven, automated airspace protection to defense and security customers worldwide."

"Along with the company's exceptional leadership team, TREO is proud to have led Sentrycs' incredible transformation over the last three years," said Howard Berkowitz, Operating Partner of TREO Asset Management and Chairman of Sentrycs. "We look forward to seeing the company grow at a record pace and watch its groundbreaking and life-saving technologies used all over the world under the Ondas banner."

About Sentrycs

Sentrycs is a technology leader in counter-drone solutions, supported by innovative Cyber over RF technology (CoRF). Sentrycs' simple, effective, and field-proven solutions are designed to passively detect, track, identify, and, where necessary, mitigate unauthorized drones. It is custom-built for various environments, including airports, borders, prisons, critical infrastructure, and mass events. Sentrycs has offices in Israel and the US, serving customers worldwide. By combining its innovative technology and its expertise in global drone environments, Sentrycs is leading the way toward a safer and more secure drone-driven future.

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems and private wireless solutions through its business units Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS), Ondas Capital and Ondas Networks. Ondas' technologies offer a powerful combination of aerial intelligence and next-generation connectivity to enhance security, operational efficiency, and data-driven decision-making across essential industries.

OAS delivers a portfolio of AI-powered defense and security platforms that are deployed globally to safeguard sensitive locations, populations, and infrastructure. Through its subsidiaries American Robotics, Airobotics, and Apeiro Motion, OAS offers the Optimus System-the first U.S. FAA-certified small UAS for automated aerial security and data capture-the Iron Drone Raider-an autonomous counter-UAS platform-and Apeiro's advanced ground robotics and tethered UAV systems, supported by innovative navigation and communications technologies.

Ondas Capital plans to combine advisory services and strategic investment management services to accelerate the rapid scaling and global deployment of unmanned and autonomous systems to Allied defense and security markets.

Ondas Networks provides software-defined wireless broadband technology through its FullMAX platform, based on the IEEE 802.16t standard. This standards-based system delivers high-performance connectivity for mission-critical IoT applications in markets such as rail, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, and government.

