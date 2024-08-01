Onebeat Expands Executive Leadership Team with the Appointment of Sevonne Eliyahu as Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Onebeat, a leading provider of AI-enabled inventory optimization solutions for retailers, announced the appointment of start-up scaling expert Sevonne Eliyahu as Chief Revenue Officer to accelerate market expansion. The appointment follows Onebeat's recent launch of an AI-driven tool designed for effective seasonal inventory management, the first of its kind in the retail technology sector. Onebeat posted significant growth of 270% in the North American market last quarter and increased its global client roster by 65%. 

Eliyahu brings nearly two decades of growth strategy and executive experience at tech giants, including SimilarWeb [NYSE: SMWB] and LivePerson [NASDAQ: LPSN]. As the recent president of Gravyty, she played a pivotal role in integrating AI and innovative technology to enhance community engagement and fundraising efforts for educational institutions and nonprofits. Eliyahu currently serves as a Growth Partner at AnD Ventures, a firm specializing in taking seed-stage start-ups to market. She also promotes the advancement of women in high-tech as a volunteer mentor for Women in Tech Israel.

"Onebeat is perfectly positioned for accelerated growth, thanks to its foundation of deep Industry knowledge, innovative AI technology, and strong market presence," said Eliyahu. "My goal is to harness this potential and drive significant revenue growth in the coming years, and make inroads toward an IPO that recognizes the singularity of Onebeat's expertise, technology, and ability to impact the entire retail sector positively. The retail sector notoriously suffers from razor-thin profit margins. Few, if any, technology providers have the efficacy to make a direct and meaningful impact on retailers' margins in the way that Onebeat does." 

"We are thrilled to welcome Sevonne Eliyahu to our team," said CEO Dr. Yishai Ashlag. "The U.S. retail-tech market is facing immense growth potential. Over 20,000 mid-size retailers alone are without the high-resolution inventory executive tools they need to break even, let alone advance. Ms. Eliyahu's extensive experience will ensure that we effectively capitalize on this opportunity, setting the stage for a future public offering."

About Onebeat:
Onebeat was founded in 2018 by Avihai Schnabel and Dr. Yishai Ashlag of Goldratt Consulting as an initiative to translate Goldratt's supply chain optimization practices into data-driven inventory execution software for the retail industry. The company has partnered with over 200 retailers across 26 countries and has optimized over $11 billion in inventory value across 55,000 points of sale for well-known brands across the retail sector. Onebeat's customers include Crocs, American Eagle, Panasonic, and the retail division of the TATA group, which includes fashion, footwear, jewelry, pharmacy, and more. Onebeat has completed two funding rounds since 2022, with investments from Magenta Venture Partners, Surround Ventures, and AnD Ventures, among others. 

