Onebeat Unveils Groundbreaking Special Event Feature at NRF Innovation Lab

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Onebeat Debuts at NRF Innovation Lab with a Groundbreaking AI Solution for Special Event Inventory Management

At this year's NRF Innovation Lab, Onebeat is showcasing its latest innovation - an AI-driven tool designed for effective seasonal inventory management. This feature represents a leap in Onebeat's innovative solutions, tackling the complex challenges of seasonal inventory management with unparalleled forecasting accuracy and adaptability.

Tackling Seasonal Inventory Challenges

Retailers often struggle with balancing inventory to upcoming events, promotions, or anticipated changes in demand, leading to overstocking or stockouts. Onebeat's solution addresses these challenges by providing high-resolution execution and AI-driven insights, enabling more accurate inventory allocation and reducing the risks associated with seasonal demand. Notably, the changes in inventory levels adjust without over-reacting and can understand probabilistic events, ensuring a more balanced and responsive approach to inventory management on the SKU-Location level!.

Innovative AI Algorithms for Dynamic Retail Environments

Onebeat's AI algorithms adapt to market dynamics and are particularly beneficial for new product offerings and channels without historical data. "This feature is a proactive solution for today's retail challenges," adds Greg Arthur, VP of retail strategy at Onebeat. "It allows retailers to make data-driven decisions, enhancing efficiency and profitability."

Onebeat's innovative AI algorithms are designed to learn from similar products, making intelligent adjustments to current trends. This unique capability is particularly advantageous for new SKUs lacking historical data, ensuring retailers can adapt to a multitude of market parameters and stay ahead in their planning. "Onebeat's special event feature is more than just a tool; it's a proactive solution for the dynamic challenges retailers face today," adds Avrumy Schreiber VP of Product at Onebeat. "It empowers retailers to maximize their profitability and efficiency, especially during critical sales periods." This approach has earned the trust of over 180 retailers across 26 countries, with solutions catering to diverse retail sectors like fashion, footwear, liquor, and consumer electronics.

Experience Onebeat's AI Innovation at NRF

Retailers attending NRF are invited to experience this feature firsthand at the Onebeat booth #8003 in the Innovation Lab. The team will be available for demonstrations and discussions on how this technology can be integrated into existing retail operations.

Founded in 2018, Onebeat is a leading AI-enabled retail-tech company that is rapidly transforming today's trillion-dollar legacy SCM industry. The company's innovative retail solution helps retailers become more resilient and achieve greater financial results faster by synchronizing store management, online sales, product assortment and more through the use of AI and an advanced suite of operational processes. Onebeat has partnered with over 180 retailers across 26 countries and various retail sectors, including fashion, footwear, jewelry, pharmacy and beverage, among others. For more information, visit www.1beat.com.

