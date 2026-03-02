OneLayer is Working with WEC Energy Group to Secure Private APN Over Public Networks, Futureproofing Energy Delivery

BOSTON, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneLayer, a provider of device management and security solutions for private LTE and 5G networks, today announced that WEC Energy Group is using OneLayer Bridge to support management and visibility of cellular-connected field devices operating across multiple carrier networks. This collaboration enables WEC Energy Group to take control of cellular device operations, improve service resiliency, and reduce operational complexity across their field operations.

WEC Energy Group operates a large and geographically distributed field environment supporting electric and natural gas delivery across the Midwest. As utilities continue to modernize infrastructure to ensure reliable, resilient service for customers, cellular connectivity is playing an increasingly important role in supporting field operations and grid technologies.

To support these ongoing efforts, WEC Energy Group is leveraging the OneLayer platform to help streamline visibility and lifecycle management of cellular-connected assets across multiple carrier environments. By bringing operational data into a centralized view, teams can more efficiently manage device deployments, monitor connectivity, and support scalable operations across distributed field environments. This unified approach also helps reduce Mean Time to Identify (MTTI) and Mean Time to Resolve (MTTR) connectivity issues, improving response and operational continuity. Additionally, the improved visibility extends to devices previously obscured behind cellular routers and CPE, giving teams a more complete understanding of their connected field assets.

This approach reflects WEC Energy Group's continued focus on investing in infrastructure and operational capabilities that support reliable energy delivery and long-term service resilience for the communities it serves. As connectivity needs to evolve, having flexible and scalable tools in place helps ensure field technologies can be managed efficiently while supporting future network and operational initiatives.

"Utilities and other asset-intensive organizations rely on cellular connectivity to support critical field operations," said Drew Ganther, VP Sales of OneLayer. "We're proud to support WEC Energy Group with technology that helps provide greater visibility and operational efficiency across their cellular-connected infrastructure as they continue to invest in reliable service for their customers."

About OneLayer

OneLayer provides advanced asset management, operational intelligence, and Zero Trust security for private LTE and 5G networks. Its technology empowers enterprises to manage their cellular networks seamlessly without the need for cellular expertise. For more information, visit https://www.onelayer.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2455348/OneLayer_Logo.jpg

Media Contact:

Mor Ben-Horin

[email protected]

SOURCE OneLayer