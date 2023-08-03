OneLayer Launches Emergency Hotline for Private Cellular Networks

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneLayer, the leading provider of cybersecurity solutions for private LTE and 5G networks, has launched a Security Emergency Hotline. This new initiative empowers enterprises to respond swiftly and mitigate cyber-attacks on their private cellular networks, ensuring the highest level of security and uninterrupted operations.

The OneLayer emergency hotline provides a quick and comprehensive response to enterprises that need immediate help during an attack on their cellular network. At a time when cyber threats are more prevalent than ever, rapid incident response by cellular security experts allows enterprises to identify and resolve network problems faster. Each network is assigned a professional mitigation team that works tirelessly to safeguard its integrity and provide peace of mind during challenging times. OneLayer's proactive threat management techniques help ensure the continuity of network security and operations.

"OneLayer responded to numerous instances of enterprises seeking our assistance, leading us to establish on-demand support. The introduction of our Security Emergency Hotline is part of OneLayer's commitment to securing private cellular networks," said Dave Mor, co-founder and CEO of OneLayer. "Our security hotline is readily available for all enterprises to utilize."

Enterprises can access the OneLayer emergency hotline by calling +1 (800) 553-9240 or +44 20 3318 3983, or at https://help.onelayer.com/.

OneLayer brings complete visibility and threat prevention to IoT and other devices connected to a private LTE & 5G network so any activity can be tracked and policies put in place to secure the environment.

With OneLayer's solution, you'll gain full asset management capabilities, get operational intelligence, and protect against cellular breaches through zero-trust segmentation.

OneLayer is dedicated to the private cellular networks' security domain. It enables enterprises to treat the new cellular network as another enterprise network without the need to be cellular experts.

