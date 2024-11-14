OneLayer Named Winner of the Coveted Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for 2024

"We're proud to be a winner in the 12th year of Cyber Defense Awards during CyberDefenseCon 2024, where the Top Global CISOs exclusively gather by invitation only. We knew the competition would be tough, and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we are pleased with the recognition, and we see this as another testimony of our impact on the market," said Dave Mor, OneLayer CEO.

"OneLayer embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

OneLayer's security platform delivers comprehensive visibility, asset management, and Zero Trust security for devices on private LTE and 5G networks. By bridging the gap between IT/OT security tools and private cellular networks, OneLayer enables enterprises to detect, manage, and secure all devices, including those behind cellular routers. Leveraging advanced threat mitigation capabilities, it helps enterprises prevent breaches, enforce strict access controls, and ensure operational efficiency. OneLayer's platform is vital for industries like manufacturing, utilities, and critical infrastructure, protecting against threats such as lateral movement and ensuring compliance with strict security standards.

About OneLayer

OneLayer brings complete visibility, asset management, and zero trust security to all devices connected to private LTE and 5G networks. All activities are tracked to orchestrate and secure the environment. Through OneLayer's solution, enterprises get complete asset management and operational intelligence capabilities to maximize operational excellence and zero trust security to prevent cellular breaches. The platform enables enterprises to treat their private cellular network as another enterprise network without the need to be cellular experts. To learn more about OneLayer, please visit www.onelayer.com.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 12th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Top Global CISOs for 2024, on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. Top InfoSec Innovators for 2024 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2024/

