OneLayer Strengthens Sales Team with Appointment of Drew Ganther to VP Sales

BOSTON, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneLayer, a leader in asset management and security for enterprises' private LTE/5G networks, is proud to announce the appointment of Drew Ganther as the Vice President of Sales. With over a decade of experience in IT and cybersecurity sales, Ganther is a seasoned industry veteran. His role will be crucial in expanding our customer base, driving revenue growth, and enhancing our partner ecosystem.

Drew Ganther, VP Sales, OneLayer

As the demand for private LTE/5G asset management and security solutions surges, OneLayer strategically reinforces its team. Drew Ganther's appointment as the Vice President of Sales is a clear and unwavering indication of our commitment to meeting this escalating demand. This commitment reassures our customers and partners about our future direction and dedication to their needs. OneLayer developed multiple channels to address the growing market demand. OneLayer's continuous investment in its platform empowers enterprises to implement a wide range of use cases, harness the full potential of private cellular networks, and achieve operational excellence.

"Drew brings a staggering amount of IT and cybersecurity sales experience to our team," said Dave Mor, CEO of OneLayer. "His leadership roles at leading companies in our industry underscore his ability to navigate complex market landscapes. His proven track record and expertise align perfectly with OneLayer's current growth phase, making him an invaluable addition as the company scales."

Ganther, a seasoned sales executive, has held various leadership roles. His most recent position was as the Vice President of Sales for Grip Security. Before that, he served as the regional Vice President of Sales in the Western US and Canada at Medigate. His wealth of experience and proven track record make him a valuable addition to the OneLayer team, instilling confidence in his leadership and the company's future.

"Private 5G/LTE networks open the door to new and exciting innovations. But while unlocking tremendous business value, they also create new challenges for network, operations, and security teams." Said Drew Ganther, VP of Sales at OneLayer.

"OneLayer's distinctive strategy bridges the gap between traditional IP networks and private cellular networks, allowing customers to accelerate adoption and ROI of private 5G/LTE technology while significantly reducing TCO and improving security posture. I'm excited to help OneLayer execute its mission of delivering customers the solutions they need to achieve operational excellence with end-to-end asset management and zero trust security for all assets using their private 5G/LTE networks. We have a unique and compelling opportunity to push boundaries to deliver valuable solutions to the market."

‍‍About OneLayer

OneLayer brings complete visibility, asset management, and zero trust security to all devices connected to private LTE/5G networks. Through OneLayer's solution, enterprises get complete asset management capabilities to maximize operational excellence and zero trust security to prevent cellular breaches. The platform enables enterprises to treat their private cellular network as another enterprise network without the need to be cellular experts. To learn more, visit www.onelayer.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2455347/OneLayer.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2455348/OneLayer_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Alon Bar

[email protected]

SOURCE OneLayer