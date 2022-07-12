OneLayer Tapped to Secure Private 5G Networks at Two of Israel's Leading Hospitals

OneLayer teams up with Nokia and Cellcom to secure hundreds of doctors carts, patient beds and medical devices connected via cellular networks

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneLayer, a pioneer in securing private LTE/5G networks for enterprises, announced today that it will be deploying its security platform for private 5G cellular networks in two hospitals in Israel- Galilee Medical Center and The Baruch Padeh Medical Center, Poriya. The networks will be based on Nokia's equipment and installed by Cellcom with support from the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA).

Increasingly, hospitals and enterprises are building private cellular networks that employ LTE/5G infrastructure. Cellular networks require an entirely new security solution, one that can map the connected devices from cellular protocols to the IP based world. With this translation in place, asset visibility and context-based segmentation can be implemented to secure the thousands of OT and IoT devices that are used across an enterprise. With OneLayer, enterprises can now ensure secure and rule-based communication across the cellular and IP network as well as implement firewall and network access control (NAC) within the private cellular networks. By installing OneLayer, companies gain full visibility of the cellularly connected devices allowing them to detect anomalies and take action to protect against external threats.

The project will be one of the first to utilize Edge Cloud Slicing, an architecture which relies on the public 5G environment for signaling while keeping the data flow local to the enterprise's core. OneLayer supports this important deployment model and will work closely with Nokia and Cellcom to demonstrate how end-to-end security and management can be achieved within an Edge Cloud Slicing environment.

In addition to the cellular integration, OneLayer will integrate with Medigate by Claroty on the network security side to provide complete visibility of all the IoT/OT devices in the medical network and with Cisco Identity Service Engine (ISE) NAC to enable enterprise-wide consistent policy enforcement for all the devices in the operation technology (OT) network.

"With the deployment of the private 5G network and OneLayer's security platform, the hospital will be able to securely connect its devices without compromising speed, patient data or health security," said Dany Zohar, Director of Infrastructure and Information Security, CTO Division of Government Hospitals at the Israeli Ministry of Health. "The visibility and context based segmentation provided by OneLayer will properly enable the ability to connect different types of equipment on the same network - a basic requirement for hospitals as they become more and more connected."

"Providing an enterprise-grade security approach is a crucial part of private cellular network deployment. The two main needs are visibility and segmentation," said Dave Mor, CEO and co-founder of OneLayer. "With OneLayer, enterprises and hospitals can keep their security standards even on their private cellular networks, ensuring all medical devices and machinery are protected."

About OneLayer

OneLayer provides enterprise-grade security for private LTE/5G networks. Its platform and IoT security platform can be implemented in private cellular networks to provide better visibility and protect organizations from attacks. The company was founded by world-class cybersecurity experts with a deep understanding of both cellular protocols and IoT security needs and veterans from the IDF's 8200 and 81 intelligence units. OneLayer is backed by industry-leading advisors and has partnered with experts both in the cybersecurity domain as well as the telecom industry. To learn more about OneLayer please visit: https://one-layer.com/ or LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Chaya Zabihi

GK for OneLayer

[email protected]

+972-54-776-1293

SOURCE OneLayer