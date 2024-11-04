OneLayer Recognized as a Cool Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Cool Vendors™ in CPS Security

CPS security tools are increasingly essential as cyber-physical systems expand beyond traditional industrial environments to organizations of all sizes. These systems are critical to both production and mission-critical efforts, making security a top priority for decision-makers concerned with cyber-risk postures.

As enterprises increasingly adopt 5G private mobile networks (PMNs), integration with cyber-physical systems (CPS) becomes essential for secure and efficient operations. CPS, which connects the digital and physical worlds, encompasses a range of technologies like industrial control systems and IoT, making their security a critical concern. By providing high-performance connectivity, 5G PMNs empower organizations to support data-intensive applications with improved reliability and security compared to traditional networks. This shift enhances operational efficiency and expands the cybersecurity landscape, necessitating innovative security measures as part of the CPS category. Mobile network security is thus integral to protecting the expanded attack surface introduced by private networks running CPS systems, ensuring these systems remain resilient and adaptable to new digital transformation initiatives.

OneLayer has been recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor in CPS Security. OneLayer believes that this showcases our commitment to innovation in cybersecurity for mobile networks. As cyber-physical systems (CPS) expand beyond traditional industrial environments, the need for robust security measures becomes crucial. OneLayer addresses these challenges by offering unique asset management and network segmentation capabilities for CPS connected to private 4G and 5G networks. By leveraging features such as IMEI-based device fingerprinting and tracking devices behind cellular routers, OneLayer enables enterprises to manage network security efficiently without the need for specialized cellular network expertise.

"Our solutions are designed to address the unique security challenges posed by CPS systems running in diverse mobile network environments," said Avishag Daniely, VP Product at OneLayer. "By ensuring secure, reliable connectivity and operations, OneLayer empowers organizations to remain resilient amidst growing cybersecurity threats, as they expand and diversify their network infrastructure."

"We are proud to be recognized as a Cool Vendor," said Dave Mor, CEO of OneLayer. "We believe this recognition supports our mission to deliver innovative security and asset management solutions that address the complex challenges in cyber-physical systems, ensuring enterprises maintain secure, reliable and efficient operations."

According to Gartner's research, it is crucial to "evaluate the growing range of CPS security vendors developing solutions for "greenfield" and mobile CPS, where asset location and secure, reliable communications on the move are important."

Gartner, Cool Vendors in CPS Security, October 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark and COOL VENDORS is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in our research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About OneLayer

OneLayer brings complete visibility, asset management, and zero trust security to all devices connected to private LTE and 5G networks. All activities are tracked to orchestrate and secure the environment. Through OneLayer's solution, enterprises get complete asset management and operational intelligence capabilities to maximize operational excellence and zero trust security to prevent cellular breaches. The platform enables enterprises to treat their private cellular network as another enterprise network without the need to be cellular experts. To learn more about OneLayer, please visit www.onelayer.com.

