Onit Security Raises $11M Seed to Reshape Exposure Management After Bottlenecks Exploited by Iranian State-Sponsored Cyberattack

Founded by serial entrepreneurs with three prior acquisitions, Onit Security comes out of stealth to remove the bottlenecks that create 100,000+ vulnerability backlogs, enabling organizations to fix exposures faster than attackers can exploit them

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Onit Security , the agentic exposure management company, has raised $11M in seed funding led by Hetz Ventures and Brightmind Partners , with participation from prominent angel investors. The company was founded after an Iranian state-sponsored cyberattack on co-founder Ofer Amitai's previous company exploited a known vulnerability lost in an overwhelming backlog – exposing how broken prioritization systems allow critical weaknesses to sit unaddressed for months while attackers exploit them within minutes.

That incident epitomizes how vulnerability management has become a losing race. While attackers can exploit vulnerabilities almost instantaneously, security teams need an average of 32 days to remediate them, and nearly half of vulnerabilities remain unresolved after 12 months. With Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) projected to exceed 1 million by 2030 (a 300% increase from 2025), that backlog will only intensify. This delay stems from weeks of manual work required to determine asset ownership, assess business context, and coordinate fixes across teams – creating blind spots that allow attackers to penetrate systems unnoticed.

Onit Security's agentic exposure management platform finally closes the gap between finding an exposure and fixing it. While most tools stop at generating tickets, Onit's AI agents prioritize exposures based on actual business context rather than generic CVSS scores. Its platform automatically identifies who owns what using institutional knowledge buried in fragmented data sources and executes remediation without the endless manual hand-offs. Moreover, when a security team defines a resolution strategy once, Onit applies it to every similar exposure going forward, so progress compounds, and remediation happens at machine speed.

"Vulnerability management has been broken for 30 years. Security teams are weighed down by countless alerts, while attackers exploit the smallest window of inaction," said Elad Ben Meir, CEO and Co-founder of Onit Security. "Combining a deep understanding of business context alongside the agility to rapidly respond to and remediate emerging threats, Onit brings a potent mix of intelligence with speed, currently unmatched. We are automating remediation at pace, at scale and future-proofing enterprises as they grow and as the cyber landscape around them evolves."

"Exposure management has been a fundamentally challenging problem for decades, the industry has become great at telling you what's wrong, but nobody tells you how to fix it. We've seen the evolution from legacy scanners to Risk-Based Vulnerability Management and beyond, and remediation has always been where progress stalls. Onit Security changes that equation," said Gur Talpaz, General Partner at Brightmind Partners and former SVP Corp Dev at Crowdstrike. "Its agentic architecture lets defenders respond at the speed of attackers, turning millions of unmanaged exposures into a problem that actually gets smaller over time. We like hard problems and we like really talented teams to solve them. Onit is the company to finally close the gap between detection and resolution."

Onit Security was founded by serial entrepreneurs with three prior acquisitions – SCADAfence (acquired by Honeywell), Portnox (sold to private equity), and For-Each (acquired by Autodesk) – and is currently working with Fortune 1000 customers reducing mean time to remediation by up to 87%. The new funding will accelerate product development and go-to-market as the company expands into additional sectors.

About Onit Security

Founded in 2025, Onit Security is reshaping exposure management. Its agentic exposure management platform automates the entire exposure management lifecycle, from ingestion and prioritization to remediation execution. Built by serial cybersecurity entrepreneurs Elad Ben-Meir, Ofer Amitai, and Tom Winter, Onit Security transforms exposure management from manual coordination into autonomous execution, enabling organizations to remediate exposures at machine speed and creating a path toward self-healing security posture.

Learn more at: onit.security

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SOURCE Onit Security