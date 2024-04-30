Onyxia Introduces AI to Cybersecurity Management Platform to Power Predictive Security Program Management

AI and ML Solution provides CISOs with a predictive, deeper level of security analysis and management

OnyxAI will demo at RSA, May 6th-9th 2024 at booth #ESE-42

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Onyxia Cyber , leaders in cybersecurity management, today unveiled OnyxAI, Onyxia's AI-driven Predictive Cybersecurity Management Engine, to deliver powerful insights that enable security leaders to proactively optimize security performance, resource allocation, and risk management.

"We are seeing a real need in the market for security solutions that can simplify operations for CISOs, many of whom are still using Excel spreadsheets to address challenges like measuring, reporting, and managing security programs," said Sivan Tehila, CEO and Founder of Onyxia. "New industry regulations such as those the SEC introduced last year place additional pressures on CISOs. OnyxAI empowers CISOs to meet their growing responsibilities with a sophisticated, efficient, and accurate solution, delivering a predictive security platform created especially for them that leverages AI to fully harness insights, facilitate data-driven decisions, and maximize security efforts."

OnyxAI uses statistical analysis, machine learning, and generative AI, including LLM and NLP models, to analyze data gathered from the organization's entire security ecosystem. With the integration of OnyxAI, Onyxia's Cybersecurity Management Platform will help security staff identify overlaps and redundancies in their security stack, receive suggestions on how to improve security program performance, and gain program trend predictions that could reduce risk and prevent future crises.

"CISOs today are strategic business leaders in the organization, not only leading security strategy but also managing an intricate interplay between business objectives, technological capabilities, and regulatory landscapes," said Rinki Sethi, VP & CISO at BILL. "As we juggle these many priorities, I believe predictive AI can provide valuable benefits in enabling CISOs to proactively achieve better risk management and deliver stronger business outcomes. I'm excited to see companies like Onyxia incorporate these new technologies that benefit CISOs in their increasingly pivotal role."

According to the 2024 Gartner® Emerging Tech: The Emergence of AI-Based Predictive Security, "Predictive security is expected to evolve and come to market over the next two years to help combat the increasingly challenging threat of sophisticated and targeted attacks."

Last year, Onyxia launched its Cybersecurity Management Platform to help CISOs and security leaders better measure the performance of an enterprise's cybersecurity programs and reduce risk. The platform enables this by combining Cybersecurity Defense Planning and Optimization (CDPO), Cybersecurity Mesh Architecture (CSMA), and Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) into one solution.

Leveraging OnyxAI insights and inputs, CISOs can truly make their strategic security decisions in a data-driven way across multiple domains, including Detection & Response, Vulnerability Management, Training and Awareness, Cloud Security, Identity & Access Management, and Device Management. Key benefits include:

Building a stronger security program through predictive recommendations

Optimizing a security strategy by identifying gaps and redundancies

Saving valuable time by conducting a deeper analysis of program performance.

Enabling CISOs to save costs and optimize their security program budget by providing budgetary insights

Onyxia will offer CISOs the ability to ask questions using natural language and receive accurate answers with predictive insights, like; "Which of my CPIs (Cybersecurity Performance Indicators) are at risk for not meeting their service-level agreements (SLAs) and how can I prevent this from happening?" or "Which devices in the organization lack coverage with EDR?" or even, "How many employees have not yet completed the annual security training?

For more information, visit www.onyxia .io .

Gartner, Emerging Tech: The Emergence of AI-Based Predictive Security, By Ruggero Contu, Jonathan Nunez, 17 January 2024

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Onyxia Cyber

Onyxia Cyber empowers Chief Information Security Officers and security leaders with powerful predictive insights and actionable data intelligence to continuously strengthen their security programs and proactively reduce risk exposure. Founded in 2022 by a former CISO, Onyxia delivers a Cybersecurity Management Platform that proudly serves leading enterprises across various industries and sectors. With Onyxia, CISOs can ensure organizational compliance, improve risk management, and align their security initiatives with business goals.

Media Kit here

Media Contact:

Deanna Barnert

Phone: +1-707-533-1504

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Onyxia Cyber