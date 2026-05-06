OPC Energy to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Hold a Conference Call in English on Wednesday, May 20, 2026

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OPC Energy Ltd. (TASE: OPCE) announced that it expects to publish its financial results for the first quarter of 2026 on May 20, 2026, subject to the approval of the Company's Board of Directors.

On the same day at 3:00 p.m. Israel time/ 08:00 a.m. EDT, Giora Almogy, Chief Executive Officer, and Ana Bernstein Shvartsman, Chief Financial Officer will hold an investor conference call in English to review the financial results.

The conference call may be accessed via the following link:

https://www.veidan-conferencing.com/opcen

Recordings will be published on the Company's website at: http://www.opc-energy.com/en shortly following the investors' conference and the conference call.

This release constitutes an English translation for convenience purposes only. The complete and binding report is the official Hebrew report published by the Company on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange website. In case of any discrepancy, the official Hebrew report in Hebrew shall prevail. The conference call does not replace the need to review the Company's financial statements which include full and precise disclosure.

About OPC Energy

OPC Energy Ltd. (TASE: OPCE) is a leading energy company operating in the Energy Transition space in Israel and the U.S. and provides electricity in an efficient, reliable and environmentally friendly manner while combining highly efficient natural gas with solar, wind and storage.

In Israel, OPC is the first and leading private electricity producer, offering its customers an integrated solution by supplying all energy needs through the company's production sites and in the customer's yard. OPC continues to expand its generation portfolio and customer base in Israel, advancing a growing pipeline of renewable and natural gas projects to support the evolving needs of the Israeli electricity market.

In the U.S., the company operates through the CPV Group, which has over 25 years of success in the development and operation of highly efficient, low emission electric generation and renewable projects. CPV is focused on leveraging its extensive experience to advance its current portfolio of 15 GW of renewable and natural gas projects.

For more information, please visit: www.opc-energy.com/en

Company Contact:

Ana Berenstein Shvartsman, CFO [email protected]

Yehonatan Mualem, Finance Manager & IR Manager [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal, CEO, MS-IR LLC, [email protected]

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SOURCE OPC Energy