OPC Energy to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Hold a Conference Call in English on Thursday, March 12, 2026

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OPC Energy Ltd. (TASE: OPCE) announced that it expects to publish its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year 2025 on March 12, 2026, subject to the approval of the Company's Board of Directors.

Subject to such publication, the Company will hold an investor conference in Hebrew on Thursday, March 12, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Israel time, with the participation of Mr. Giora Almogy, Chief Executive Officer of the Company; Ms. Ana Bernstein Shvartsman, Chief Financial Officer of the Company; and Mr. Sherman Knight, Chief Executive Officer of CPV.

In addition, on the same day at 2:30 p.m. Israel time/ 08:30 a.m. EDT, Mr. Giora Almogy, Chief Executive Officer, and Ms. Ana Bernstein Shvartsman, Chief Financial Officer will hold an investor conference call in English to review the financial results.

For the avoidance of doubt, the investors' conference and the conference call do not substitute a review of the full annual report, including forward-looking information and the risks associated with the Company's activities, as included in the report in accordance with the Israeli Securities Law, 5728-1968.

About OPC Energy

OPC Energy Ltd. (TASE: OPCE) is a leading energy company driving the growing Energy Transition in Israel and the United States, and provides electricity in an efficient, reliable, and environmentally friendly manner while combining solar energy, wind, and natural gas with high efficiency. In Israel, OPC is the first and leading private electricity producer, offering its customers an integrated energy solution that includes the supply of all energy needs through the company's production sites and in the customer's yard using natural gas and solar energy. In the U.S., the company operates through the CPV Group, which supplies electricity using efficient natural gas, solar, and wind energy, and builds and develops natural gas power plants with the potential to incorporate carbon capture solution.

