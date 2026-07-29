OPC Energy to Report Second Quarter and First Half 2026 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Wednesday, August 12, 2026

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OPC Energy Ltd. (TASE: OPCE), a leading independent power producer in Israel and the U.S., today announced that it expects to report its financial results for the second quarter and first half ended June 30, 2026, on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, subject to the approval of the Company's Board of Directors.

Q2/FY 2026 Conference Call Details:

Giora Almogy, Chief Executive Officer, and Ana Berenstein Shvartsman, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the Company's second quarter and first half 2026 financial results and recent business developments on August 12, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To attend the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers at least five minutes before the conference call commences or register via the webcast link:

USA 1-888-407-2553



Canada 1-866-485-2399



UK 0-800-917-4613



Singapore 800-852-9533

WEBCAST LINK: https://www.veidan-conferencing.com/opcen

At:

8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

3:00 p.m. Israel Time

An accompanying earnings presentation will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website prior to the conference call.

Shortly following the conference calls, recordings thereof will be published on the Company's website at: http://www.opc-energy.com/en.

This release constitutes an English translation for convenience purposes only. The complete and binding report is the official Hebrew report published by the Company on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange website. In case of any discrepancy, the official Hebrew report in Hebrew shall prevail. The conference call does not replace the need to review the Company's financial statements which include full and precise disclosure.

About OPC Energy

OPC Energy Ltd. (TASE: OPCE) is a leading energy company operating in the Energy Transition space in Israel and the U.S. and provides electricity in an efficient, reliable and environmentally friendly manner while combining highly efficient natural gas with solar, wind and storage.

In Israel, OPC is the first and leading private electricity producer, offering its customers an integrated solution by supplying all energy needs through the company's production sites and in the customer's yard. OPC continues to expand its generation portfolio and customer base in Israel, advancing a growing pipeline of renewable and natural gas projects to support the evolving needs of the Israeli electricity market.

In the U.S., the company operates through the CPV Group, which has over 25 years of success in the development and operation of highly efficient, low emission electric generation and renewable projects. CPV is focused on leveraging its extensive experience to advance its current portfolio of 15 GW of renewable and natural gas projects.

For more information, please visit: www.opc-energy.com/en

Company Contacts:

Ana Berenstein Shvartsman

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

Yehonatan Mualem

Finance Manager & Investor Relations Manager

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact

Miri Segal

CEO, MS-IR LLC

[email protected]

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SOURCE OPC Energy