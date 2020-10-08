Open Source Personality Lior Kaplan Announced to xs:code Advisory Board

HERZLIYA, Israel, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- xs:code today announced the appointment of Lior Kaplan to the company's advisory board. He will be joining several other senior and experienced professionals, CEOs and advisors such as Yaron Raz, CEO of Tangram Soft and Division Manager at Matrix, and Gili Hoch Maate, former VP of Strategic R&D at Bank Hapoalim, who has also previously held positions or advised companies such as Baidu, Bank Leumi and McKinsey.

Kaplan brings over 15 years of open source expertise to the role and currently heads a respected open source consulting company, which helps companies navigate the market space of open source. In addition to technical open source experience Lior also provides community building and monetization experience.

In his new position, Lior Kaplan will advise the xs:code team about implementation of their key strategic goals. As a community driven platform, xs:code relies on their pre-existing members and prospective sign ups to drive the network effect. Therefore, Lior's expertise in open source community relations will prove invaluable. Additionally, Lior's intimate familiarity with open source, its users and monetization, will be able to help the xs:code team make their platform an even more attractive and accessible place for open source users.

Lior joined the team because of the inherent value he sees in xs:code. "I passionately believe in what xs:code is trying to accomplish. Keeping open source sustainable is something that needs to be tackled." Lior commented, "I'm really excited to bring my community and business focused approach to the product. Open source monetization is something that will make open source development more viable in the long run, and I believe my experience will enhance xs:code's approach."

CEO Netanel Mohoni commented, "A person of Lior's caliber and expertise joining our team is a real validation of the impact we are having on the overall open source community. We are confident that he will help accelerate our mission of open source monetization, a priority for developers, and further strengthen our approach of building strong bonds with our users."

xs:code was recently named as one of IDC's Innovators. xs:code also recently launched their new Google chrome extension xs:code Insights, which allows users to check extensive background information on any open source code set.

