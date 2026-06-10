OpenLegacy integrates into AWS Transform for Modernization to keep mainframe workloads connected as they move to the cloud, one workload at a time

The integration is set to be showcased at AWS Summit New York on June 17, 2026 by Omri Kessel, AWS General Manager, Agentic AI Modernization, marking the first public demonstration of the embedded OpenLegacy experience within AWS Transform for Modernization.

Because AWS Transform for Modernization recovers the business logic buried in legacy code at machine speed, enterprises no longer have to modernize an entire environment at once. They can modernize incrementally, one workload at a time. For that incremental approach to work, each workload that moves to AWS has to keep communicating with the rest of the mainframe estate, and that is what OpenLegacy enables.

Enterprises operate hybrid models throughout the journey, where cloud-native services and the live mainframe must stay tightly connected as each migration wave progresses.

OpenLegacy enables this through its decoupling capability, which automatically generates integration bridges and API facades to and from the mainframe, keeping modernized cloud workloads connected to the systems still running on the mainframe. By preserving communication between the old and new environments throughout the migration, organizations modernize incrementally while reducing operational risk.

The experience is composed directly into AWS Transform for Modernization's jobs and modernization flow. When users reach the decomposition stage of a migration, OpenLegacy's technology operates within the AWS Transform environment to generate cloud APIs and integration points without requiring a separate toolset. Modernization teams maintain continuity between transformed applications and the systems still on the mainframe as projects advance in phases.

"Recovering the business logic in legacy code is the hard part of modernization, and doing it at machine speed is what lets customers modernize one workload at a time instead of all at once," said Omri Kessel, AWS General Manager, Agentic AI Modernization. "The AWS Transform for Modernization composability framework lets us bring in the right capability for each phase, and OpenLegacy is a great example: it keeps each workload we move to AWS communicating with the mainframe behind it, so customers modernize incrementally, in months, instead of betting the business on a big-bang cutover."

"Mainframe modernization succeeds when the old and the new can work together," said Ron Rabinowitz, CEO of OpenLegacy. "By embedding OpenLegacy into AWS Transform for Modernization, organizations can bridge legacy systems and cloud-native environments in a coexistence model, enabling phased modernization one business process at a time."

OpenLegacy's integration expands the AWS Transform for Modernization composability framework, which brings together specialized capabilities that support different phases of the modernization lifecycle, from assessment and documentation through transformation, testing, and deployment. Within that framework, OpenLegacy provides the decoupling and integration capabilities that let modernized applications and the rest of the mainframe estate keep operating together during phased migrations.

The integration is designed for enterprises modernizing complex estates across financial services, insurance, and telecommunications.

The AWS Summit New York demonstration is the first public showcase of the OpenLegacy and AWS Transform for Modernization integration, and highlights the growing role of composable modernization in helping enterprises accelerate cloud transformation while minimizing disruption.

About OpenLegacy:

OpenLegacy is a strategic partner of AWS with Mainframe Modernization competency. OpenLegacy enables agile, phased modernization for enterprise organizations worldwide. The OpenLegacy Hub is the industry's only platform that delivers continuous, structured legacy modernization - eliminating risk, simplifying complexity, and accelerating cloud adoption. With AI-driven automation, the platform ensures business continuity while enabling enterprises to modernize at their own pace and unlock immediate business value. Trusted by global tier-1 enterprises across financial services, insurance, healthcare, and government sectors, OpenLegacy ensures organizations achieve successful legacy transformation on their terms. For more information, visit www.openlegacy.com.

SOURCE OpenLegacy