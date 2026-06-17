Oramed Pharmaceuticals to Join Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) (TASE: ORMP) (www.oramed.com), announced today that it is set to join the U.S. small cap Russell 2000® and broad-market Russell 3000® Index at the conclusion of the 2026 Russell indexes semi-annual reconstitution. The 2026 Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 reconstitution becomes final after the close of US markets on Friday, June 26, and becomes effective for trading at the market open on Monday, June 29, according to a preliminary list of additions posted by FTSE Russell on May 22, 2026.

Semi-annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of April 30, 2026, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12.2 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq/TASE: ORMP) is a diversified operating company that deploys capital across the biomedical and broader investment landscape, leveraging deep industry relationships, regulatory expertise, and operational experience to build and actively support a diversified portfolio of holdings. For more information, please visit https://oramed.com/.

About FTSE Russell:

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $20 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com.

Forward-looking statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss our business strategy; the acquisition, operation, and growth of companies we invest in; clinical development and regulatory initiatives; commercialization activities; capital markets and financing activities; strategic transactions; product development programs; technologies; and potential future opportunities. In addition, historic results of scientific research, clinical trials, investments, strategic transactions or other business activities do not guarantee that future results will be identical or even similar. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Oramed only, and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties related to our ability to obtain additional funding, complete strategic transactions, and deploy capital effectively; our ability to identify, acquire, integrate, and successfully operate companies we invest in; our ability to recruit, retain, and oversee qualified management teams at such companies; the success of clinical development, regulatory, commercialization, and business development strategies the progress, timing, cost, and results of clinical trials and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection for our product candidates; our ability to obtain additional funding required to conduct our research, development and commercialization activities; and risks related to our investment portfolio, including fluctuations in the value of public and private investments, the performance of portfolio companies, royalty-generating assets and other investment holdings. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: inability to identify, complete, or realize anticipated benefits from strategic investments, acquisitions, dispositions, financings or other transactions; concentration risk arising from significant positions in a limited number of investments or industries; changes in technology, market conditions, healthcare industry trends and capital markets; delays or obstacles in clinical development, regulatory review, or strategic initiatives inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products, applications or investment opportunities; adverse developments affecting portfolio companies, including operational, financial, regulatory, clinical, or commercial setbacks; unforeseen scientific difficulties that may develop with our process; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition; risks relating to intellectual property protection and enforcement; and adverse developments affecting portfolio companies, investments, licensing arrangements, royalty interests, or strategic counterparties;, all of which could cause the actual results or performance of Oramed to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Oramed undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Oramed, reference is made to Oramed's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact

+1-844-9-ORAMED

[email protected]

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SOURCE Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.