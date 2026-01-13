Orion Resource Partners and SNB Capital announce a strategic partnership to support Saudi Arabia's mining industry and increase access to critical commodities for the Kingdom

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Resource Partners LP ("Orion"), a leading global investment firm specializing in mining and metals, and SNB Capital Company (¨SNB Capital"), Saudi Arabia's leading capital market institution and a subsidiary of the Saudi National Bank, announced today that they have entered into a strategic partnership to support the development of the Kingdom's mining and metals industry.

This partnership, the first of its kind in the mining sector in the Kingdom, aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 strategy, which provides a powerful catalyst for national support of the mining sector, energy transition initiatives, and the growing demand for commodities, in particular, critical minerals required to meet expanding industrial and infrastructure needs.

The partnership will aim to leverage Orion's deep technical, financial, and operational expertise across the global metals and mining value chain, with SNB Capital's strong local market presence and institutional capabilities. Working together, Orion and SNB Capital will seek to identify and support mining and midstream projects within the Kingdom, with a particular focus on opportunities that have the potential to advance into near-term production. The proposed investment strategy will be in projects that support the development of secure, diversified, and resilient critical minerals supply chains. The financial commitments of both parties are not disclosed.

Abdulrahman Almashal, Chief of Staff, SNB Capital, said:

"This partnership represents the continuation of SNB Capital's efforts to support the Kingdom's Vision 2030. Saudi Arabia is poised to emerge as a major global participant in the critical minerals sector, with significant untapped resources, strong industrial ambition, and a strategically advantageous geographic position. As a trusted strategic partner and advisor, we believe developing world-class mining and mid-stream capabilities has the potential to create long-term value for the Kingdom's markets. We are excited to partner with Orion to achieve these aims."

Tim Keating, Managing Partner, who will lead the partnership for Orion, said:

"This represents a compelling opportunity at an important moment for the Kingdom's mining industry. Demand for critical minerals is accelerating globally, and Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 provides a strong strategic framework to support the development of domestic mining and processing capabilities. We are delighted to work alongside SNB Capital to deploy capital thoughtfully and responsibly into high-quality mining and mid-stream assets, contribute FDI to the Kingdom, and support its long-term economic diversification and industrial ambitions."

Further announcements and details about the partnership will follow in due course.

About Orion Resource Partners LP

Orion Resource Partners LP is a global investment firm specializing in the metals and materials critical to sustainable economic growth and energy transition, with more than $8 billion of assets under management and a team of more than 80 professionals across five global offices. Orion has successfully invested across the metals and materials value chain for over a decade, operating complementary investment strategies spanning the full liquidity spectrum, finding and capturing opportunities driven by the long-term trends of global decarbonization, the constrained supply of critical resources, and advancements in industrial technologies. Orion is a signatory to the UN PRI and the IFC Performance Standards on Environmental and Social Sustainability. For more information visit www.orionrp.com

About SNB Capital Company

SNB Capital Company, a licensed entity by Capital Market Authority (CMA), is a leading regional financial institution with deep industry expertise across five business lines: Asset Management, Wealth Management, Securities, Investment Banking, and Principal Investments. SNB Capital is the leading broker in Saudi Arabia, and the largest asset manager in the Kingdom, with assets under management reaching SAR 246bn (USD 65bn) as of June 2025. http://www.snbcapital.com/

