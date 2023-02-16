OTORIO Inducted Into World Economic Forum Global Innovators Community

OT Cybersecurity Leader Joins Invitation-Only Group of the World's Most Promising Tech Start-ups and Scale-ups

TEL AVIV, Israel and MIAMI, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OTORIO, the leading provider of operational technology (OT) cyber and digital risk management solutions, today announced that it has joined the prestigious World Economic Forum (WEF) Global Innovators Community. It made the announcement at the S4 2023 ICS security event, taking place this week in Miami South Beach, FL.

The World Economic Forum Global Innovators represent, inform and influence public and private sector decision-makers by contributing new ideas and perspectives that address long-term global concerns. As the international organization for public-private cooperation, the Forum provides a platform for organizations like OTORIO to work with the foremost policy-makers, academics, innovators, civil society representatives and business leaders.

"We are thrilled to have been a part of the S4 conference and to have had the opportunity to share our cutting-edge technology with the world," said Daniel Bren, CEO and co-founder of OTORIO. "Our team has been working tirelessly to develop and innovate our products, and it's gratifying to see our efforts recognized on a global scale."

Bren also shared his enthusiasm about joining the World Economic Forum, where he can connect with leading innovators and entrepreneurs from around the world. "As a member of the World Economic Forum, Otorio will access resources and opportunities that will help us take our products to new heights and make a real impact on the world. We are eager to collaborate and learn from some of the brightest minds in the industry."

Critical infrastructure and production systems are under threat like never before, with attacks causing outages and millions of dollars in losses. OTORIO will leverage WEF participation to engage with global entrepreneurs, CEOs, governments, and civil society leaders while promoting superior cyber protection solutions to the expanding global OT market.

For more information about the Global Innovators Community, visit https://www.weforum.org/communities/global-innovators.

About OTORIO

OTORIO has pioneered an industrial-native OT security platform that enables its customers to achieve an integrated, holistic security strategy for industrial control systems (ICS) and cyber-physical systems (CPS). Together with its partners, OTORIO empowers operational security practitioners to proactively manage cyber risks and ensure resilient operations.

The company's platform provides automated and consolidated visibility of the entire operational network, enabling companies to take control of their security posture, eliminate critical risks, and deliver immediate business value across the organization. OTORIO's global team combines the extensive mission-critical experience of top nation-state cyber security experts with deep operational and industrial domain expertise. To learn more, visit OTORIO.com.

About World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural, and other leaders of society to shape global, regional, and industry agendas. It was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It is independent, impartial, and not tied to any special interests. For more information on WEF visit www.weforum.org.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2004395/Otorio_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Otorio