Over 100,000 Positive Verified Customer Reviews Reflect Growing Consumer Trust

Milestone underscores strong consumer confidence, exceptional product quality, and the Company's expanding presence in the U.S. consumer wellness market

HERZLIYA, Israel and CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (OTCQB: INNPF) ("Innocan" or the "Company"), through B.I. Sky Global Ltd., the consumer wellness subsidiary of Innocan, is proud to announce that its flagship skincare brand, Valitic, has received more than 100,000 positive verified customer reviews across leading US online marketplaces.

This milestone reflects growing consumer trust, the consistent quality of the products, and the increasing recognition of the brands among U.S. consumers. The achievement underscores a continued commitment to developing innovative, consumer-driven wellness solutions while expanding the digital footprint, strengthening customer loyalty, and driving long-term growth.

"Receiving more than 100,000 verified customer reviews is a significant validation of our commitment to delivering products that consumers trust and recommend," said Roni Kamhi, CEO of B.I. Sky Global and COO of Innocan," This milestone reinforces the strength of our product portfolio, our customer-first approach, and our long-term growth strategy."

About Innocan:

Innocan is an innovator in the pharmaceuticals and wellness sectors. In the wellness sector, Innocan develops and markets a wide portfolio of high-performance self-care and beauty products to promote a healthier lifestyle. Under this segment Innocan carries on business through its 60% owned subsidiary, BI Sky Global Ltd., which focuses on advanced, targeted online sales.

www.innocanpharma.com

Contact Information:

For Innocan Pharma Corporation:

Iris Bincovich, CEO

+1 5162104025

+972-54-3012842

+442037699377

[email protected]

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release, including, without limitation, consumer growth of the Valitic brand, is forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Innocan's control. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Innocan, including expectations and assumptions concerning the anticipated benefits of the products, satisfaction of regulatory requirements in various jurisdictions and satisfactory completion of production and distribution arrangements.

Forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this news release. The key risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: global and local (national) economic, political, market and business conditions; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities; and potential disruption of relationships with suppliers, manufacturers, customers, business partners and competitors. There are also risks that are inherent in the nature of product distribution, including import/export matters and the failure to obtain any required regulatory and other approvals (or to do so in a timely manner). The anticipated timeline for entry to markets may change for a number of reasons, including the inability to secure necessary regulatory requirements, or the need for additional time to conclude and/or satisfy the manufacturing and distribution arrangements. As a result of the foregoing, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this news release. A comprehensive discussion of other risks that impact Innocan can be found in Innocan's public reports and filings which are available under Innocan's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information as actual results may vary materially from the forward-looking information. Innocan does not undertake to update, correct or revise any forward-looking information as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

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SOURCE Innocan Pharma Corporation