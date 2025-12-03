Oversee Expands Support for Conferma Virtual Card Rebooking in Automated Reshopping Platform

New capability ensures secure, automated, end-to-end rebooking for trips originally paid with Conferma virtual cards, strengthening traveler protection and simplifying TMC workflows

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oversee, the leading travel technology platform for travel spend optimization and agentic AI, today announced support for Conferma-powered virtual card payments in its reshopping and rebooking engine. Travel Management Companies (TMCs) and corporate travel teams can now seamlessly rebook travel originally paid with a Conferma-generated Virtual Credit Card (VCC). Oversee automatically issues a new single-use card for every approved rebooking through major GDSs - with no traveler or agent involvement.

Conferma is a leading payment technology platform that generates secure, single-use Virtual Credit Cards for travel bookings. Its virtual cards enhance payment security, eliminate fraud risk, and streamline reconciliation across TMCs, Global Distribution Systems (GDSs), and suppliers. With Oversee's new capability, this security and automation now extends through the entire reshopping lifecycle.

"Virtual cards are already a preferred option for many corporate travel buyers," said Aviel Siman-Tov, CEO of Oversee. "By supporting this payment method through the automated reshopping process, we're broadening the payment options available to our customers, ensuring savings opportunities are never blocked by payment limitations."

Designed for TMC Efficiency and Traveler Confidence

TMCs can enable the feature with minimal configuration, allowing them to offer seamless savings automation to clients without modifying existing payment workflows. The integration ensures payment continuity, protects travelers from mid-trip disruptions, and helps finance teams maintain precise control over spend and reconciliation. This fully automated flow is now supported across major GDSs, enabling consistent functionality for TMCs worldwide.

Support for Conferma-based rebooking is available immediately for all Oversee customers and TMC partners globally. For more information on Oversee, please visit here.

About Oversee

Oversee (Formerly FairFly) is the leading AI-based platform for all things travel management. Providing solutions for over 7000 customers, more than 50% of the Fortune 500, and the largest global TMCs, Oversee's AI travel technology platform offers customers a powerful product suite aimed at cutting costs, boosting profits, streamlining operations and automating customer support for travel companies. For more information, please visit https://oversee.biz.

