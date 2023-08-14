OwnID Earns FIDO2 Certification: Paving the Way for a More Secure and Streamlined Authentication Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OwnID, a leader in frictionless identity experiences, proudly announces its recent platform certification by the FIDO Alliance. Achieving FIDO2 Certification signifies OwnID's commitment to industry-standard protocols and further establishes its reputation in the realm of secure sign-in technology.

OwnID's platform, now utilized by over 100 live websites, significantly reduces sign-in drop off and cart abandonment, boosting the number of authenticated users by an average of 28%. With a diverse range of authentication mechanisms, including Passkeys (aligned with FIDO standards), OwnID provides a swift and secure login experience that can be added to any website in just a few hours - users can register and login by using their device unlock method (FaceID, TouchID, PIN, and more). This innovative approach equips businesses with the ability to minimize friction, foster faster and more seamless customer interactions, and notably enhance overall user engagement.

Dor Shany, CEO and co-founder of OwnID, shared his perspective on the certification: "Achieving FIDO2 Certification reflects our commitment to the FIDO Alliance's vision of passwordless authentication. This isn't just a step towards a more streamlined sign-in process. It signifies our dedication to enhancing the way businesses engage with their customers. We're focused on making interactions smoother and more secure, ultimately transforming the customer engagement experience."

An added benefit of OwnID's solution is its versatility and assurance of security. Whether utilized as a stand-alone system or integrated into existing login forms, businesses adopting OwnID can confidently provide their users with a FIDO Certified login and registration process. This transition to an advanced sign-in process is swift and efficient, empowering businesses of all sizes to enhance security and user experience simultaneously.

Armed with FIDO2 Certification, OwnID is leading the charge in setting new standards for digital authentication. Its technology is redefining customer experience, offering a faster, more secure sign-in process that works seamlessly across all devices and eco-systems.

About OwnID

Helping businesses connect better with their customers online. Dor Shany and Rooly Eliezerov founded OwnID believing that if a business identifies a customer, it will better understand that customer's needs and serve them better. Exceptional service and personalized experiences pave the way for long-term relationships between your business and your customers. But traditional registration and login are cumbersome and get in the way of these relationships. OwnID is here to offer a more friendly and secure authentication experience that keeps you connected to your customers.

