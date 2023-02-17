OX Security Expands Executive Team, Appointing Ohad Cohen as Vice President of Sales EMEA, and Meir Eliyahu as Vice President of Global Channels, Partnerships and Strategic Alliances

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OX Security today announced that Ohad Cohen has been appointed Vice President of Sales EMEA, and Meir Eliyahu has been appointed Vice President Global Channels, Partnerships and Strategic Alliances.

In his new role, Cohen will be responsible for growing OX Security's footprint globally, bringing the first and only end-to-end software supply chain security solution to enterprise-class customers throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Cohen comes to the position with more than a decade of sales experience. In his last position, Cohen served as Head of Sales for Cider Security (acquired by Palo Alto in November 2022 for $300M). Prior to that he was a Territory Account Manager at McAfee, covering Israel, Greece and Cyprus.

"OX Security is creating the first holistic approach to software supply chain security and has an ambitious vision for product security that is solving some of the industry's most difficult challenges," said Cohen. "I'm looking forward to building a sales organization to increase OX's expansion and accelerate our global growth."

As the new VP Global Channels, Partnerships and Strategic Alliances, Meir Eliyahu will be responsible for accelerating partner-driven growth by expanding OX's go-to-market strategy across the ecosystem of technology, cloud marketplace, and consulting partners.

"Expanding the company's channel and partnership opportunities and building new scale engines is critical to supporting the company's next phase of growth," Eliyahu said. "OX's sector is going to surge in the next couple of years and I am very excited to work with founders Neatsun Ziv and Lior Arzi and to join this amazing team."

Eliyahu comes to the position with 22 years of experience building channels, partnership programs and strategic alliances for companies like Cider Security, Microsoft, McAfee, HPE and Comverse.

"This past year was an extraordinary one for OX Security, including closing a $34 million seed round of funding and seeing the company triple in size," said Neatsun Ziv, CEO and Co-Founder of OX Security. "As we look to accelerate our growth in 2023, we knew we needed people with Ohad and Meir's exceptional experience and connections to help us continue to scale the company and reach customers and partners across the globe."

About OX Security

OX Security believes that security should be an integral part of the software development process, not an afterthought. Founded by Neatsun Ziv and Lior Arzi, who previously led Check Point's Security Group, OX is the first end-to-end software supply chain security solution. OX provides DevSecOps teams with the automation, visibility, and risk insights they need to bring security and integrity to every step of the supply chain, from the earliest planning stages until deployment to production.

