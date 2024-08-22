Pacific Air Cargo Joins Freightos' Platform, Expanding Digital Air Cargo Capacity to Hawaii and Pacific Islands

BARCELONA, Spain, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freightos (NASDAQ: CRGO) today announced the addition of Pacific Air Cargo to its leading WebCargo digital air cargo booking and payment platform. This collaboration expands WebCargo's offered capacity to include key routes from Los Angeles to Hawaii and the Pacific Islands, complementing recent advancements in its domestic US air cargo capacity.

Pacific Air Cargo, renowned for its network and reliable service, operates over 600 annual flights and transports more than 100 million pounds of cargo a year. The airline offers shipping for a diverse range of products, from construction materials and military goods to perishables and aircraft parts. In addition, Pacific Air Cargo offers ad hoc charters for disaster relief and medical supplies, and other critical cargo.

"We are excited to welcome Pacific Air Cargo to the WebCargo platform," said Manel Galindo, Chief Revenue Officer of Freightos. "This partnership not only enhances our capacity offering in the Hawaii and Pacific Islands regions but also underscores our commitment to providing seamless and efficient digital booking and payment solutions for our customers. The integration of Pacific Air Cargo's extensive network and specialized shipping capabilities will offer significant value to freight forwarders and shippers."

"Joining WebCargo by Freightos represents a significant step forward for Pacific Air Cargo," added Tanja Janfruechte, President and CEO at Pacific Air Cargo. "This collaboration will allow us to streamline our booking processes and offer our customers enhanced visibility and efficiency. We look forward to leveraging WebCargo's advanced digital tools to further improve our service offerings and meet the growing demands of our customers and the air cargo industry."

For Pacific Air Cargo, the integration into WebCargo's digital platform means greater exposure to a global network of forwarders, improved booking efficiency, and enhanced customer service capabilities. For WebCargo, adding Pacific Air Cargo's routes strengthens its position in the Hawaii and Pacific Islands markets, providing customers with more options and better service reliability.

With this integration, WebCargo continues to lead the digital transformation in the air cargo industry, making it easier for forwarders to access real-time rates, book cargo space, and manage shipments efficiently.

Forwarders interested in booking with Pacific Air Cargo can register for a free WebCargo account here.

About Freightos

Freightos® (NASDAQ: CRGO) is the leading vendor-neutral global freight booking platform. Airlines, ocean carriers, thousands of freight forwarders, and well over ten thousand importers and exporters connect on Freightos, making world trade faster, more efficient and more resilient.

The Freightos platform digitizes the trillion dollar international freight industry, supported by a suite of software solutions that span pricing, quoting, booking, shipment management, and payments for global businesses of all shapes and sizes. Products include the Freightos Marketplace, WebCargo, WebCargo for Airlines, Shipsta by Freightos, 7LFreight by WebCargo, and Clearit.

Freightos is a leading provider of real-time industry data via Freightos Terminal, which includes the world's leading spot pricing indexes, Freightos Air Index (FAX) for air cargo and Freightos Baltic Index (FBX) for container shipping.

More information is available at freightos.com/investors.

